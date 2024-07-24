Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Third Quarter Dividend

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of sixty cents ($0.60) per share on the Common Stock of the Company, payable on September 20, 2024 to Stockholders of Record as of September 6, 2024.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.  Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

