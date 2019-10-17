Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Completes Acquisition of LSG Insurance Partners

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based LSG Insurance Partners.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 48 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

