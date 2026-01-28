Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Cash Dividend to $0.70 per Share

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) announced that its Board of Directors declared a seventy cents ($0.70) per share quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock, a $0.05 increase over the prior quarter's dividend.  The dividend will be payable on March 20, 2026 to Stockholders of Record as of March 6, 2026.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

