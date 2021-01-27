Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend To $0.48 Per Share

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) announced that its Board of Directors declared a forty eight cents ($0.48) per share quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock, a $0.03 increase over the prior quarter's dividend. The dividend will be payable on March 19, 2021 to stockholders of record as of March 5, 2021.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Contact:

Ray Iardella

VP – Investor Relations

630-285-3661/[email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

