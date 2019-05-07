Arthur Lih, Founder and CEO of LifeVac Featured on Fox and Friends

NESCONSET, N.Y., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, May 5th, 2019, Arthur Lih, Founder and CEO of LifeVac, was featured on Fox and Friends "We Built That," a segment that highlights American entrepreneurs and the companies they have built.

"I am very excited to have been asked to be part of Fox and Friends showcase on American entrepreneurs," said Lih. "All entrepreneurs require courage and perseverance and a little bit of luck and having a platform like Fox and Friends to get our message out is a great value to all of us."

LifeVac

Lih continued, "The more people that are aware of LifeVac the more lives we can save."

Link to segment

https://www.bizpacreview.com/2019/05/05/entrepreneur-invents-life-saving-heimlich-alternative-device-after-7-year-old-girl-choked-751888

About LifeVac - LifeVac is a non -invasive portable (ACD) airway clearance device developed for resuscitating a victim with an airway obstruction. Save a life! www.lifevac.net

Media Contact:

Mike Plunkett

877-LIFEVAC

