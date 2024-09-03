LifeVac Announces the Promotion of Laura Bonelli to President

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeVac, a leading innovator in airway clearance technology, is proud to announce the promotion of Laura Bonelli to the position of President. Bonelli, who has served as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of LifeVac, brings a wealth of experience, vision, and leadership to her new role.

During her time as CMO, Bonelli spearheaded key marketing strategies that significantly expanded LifeVac's global reach and brand recognition. Her efforts not only drove substantial growth in sales but also reinforced LifeVac's commitment to saving lives through innovation and education. Her strategic foresight and dedication to the company's mission have made a lasting impact, positioning LifeVac as a trusted name in life-saving technology.

In her new role as President, Bonelli will be responsible for overseeing the company's day-to-day operations, driving long-term strategic goals, and continuing to foster a culture of innovation and excellence. Her leadership will be instrumental as LifeVac continues to expand its product offerings and explore new markets.

"We are thrilled to have Laura step into this pivotal role at LifeVac," said Arthur Lih, CEO of LifeVac. "Her outstanding contributions as CMO have been a driving force behind our success, and we are confident that her vision and leadership will guide LifeVac to even greater heights as we continue to grow and innovate."

Bonelli expressed her excitement about her new role, stating, "I am honored to take on the role of President at such a crucial time for LifeVac. I look forward to working closely with our talented team to further our mission of saving lives and ensuring that LifeVac's innovative products reach even more people around the world."

About LifeVac LLC: LifeVac is a leading medical device company dedicated to developing and providing innovative solutions for emergency airway clearance. The LifeVac device is a non-invasive, portable suction device that has saved thousands of lives around the world by removing obstructions from the airway. LifeVac continues to focus on education, prevention, and the expansion of its life-saving products globally.

For more information about LifeVac and its life-saving products, visit www.lifevac.net.

