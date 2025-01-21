Artic blast brings sustained freezing temperatures; Duke Energy prepares and encourages customers to save energy and money

Company also shares tips on ways to save energy and money as temperatures drop this week; b-roll of energy-saving tips available here

Company prepares for possibility of snow

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Carolinas experience sustained freezing temperatures, Duke Energy wants customers to understand the significant impact it can have on bills.

"When the temperatures drop, the demand for energy spikes as families combat the cold to stay warm, which causes bills to increase," says Sasha Weintraub, Duke Energy senior vice president and chief customer officer. "There are easy, but important adjustments you can make to help keep your home warm, but also to help cut down on heating costs and avoid billing surprises."

Ways to save energy and money as temperatures drop

During the winter, reduce your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting. The longer your house remains at the lower temperature the more energy you save. You can save as much as 10% a year on heating and cooling by simply turning your thermostat back 7 to 10 degrees per day.

Set your water heater to 120 degrees or less. Water heating is typically the second-biggest user of energy in your home.

Leave drapes or blinds open on the sunny side of the home to allow the sun's rays to warm the house but close them at night to help insulate your home.

Operate ceiling fans in a clockwise direction in the winter to push warm air back down into the room.

Cover drafty windows. Use a heavy-duty, clear plastic sheet on a frame or tape clear plastic film to the inside of window frames during the cold winter months. Make sure the plastic is sealed tightly to the frame to help reduce infiltration.

Install tight-fitting, insulating drapes or shades on windows that feel drafty after weatherizing.

Change your air filter and schedule regular maintenance for your heating systems. Maintaining your heating systems can help increase efficiency.

Seal cracks in windows, doors and vents with caulking and weatherstripping to save 10% to 20% in heating costs.

Replace standard bulbs with LEDs. LEDs are more efficient than regular bulbs, while giving off the same amount of light.

Get personalized energy usage alerts

Let usage alerts take the stress out of managing energy use. Get notified when you reach your personalized limit, so you're able to make changes and find ways to save before the bill arrives.

The Duke Energy app can also provide daily and hourly usage information, so you can see your unique patterns.

By having a smart meter and an email address on file, customers are automatically enrolled to receive usage alerts that show how much electricity they are using and how much it may cost in time to adjust. Sign in to your online account or create one here.

Get more tips, learn about incentives and sign up for usage alerts and other tools to save money at duke-energy.com/WinterEnergySavings.

Winter storm safety reminders

Duke Energy continues to monitor forecasts including the potential for snow that could cause power outages in some areas across the Carolinas especially due to hazardous road conditions that could cause vehicle collisions with power equipment. Duke Energy has resources available to respond quickly to restore power when outages occur.

We encourage customers to prepare for a potential outage during the anticipated prolonged cold weather. Here are important safety reminders:

Ensure mobile phones remain charged and you have an adequate supply of flashlights, batteries, bottled water, nonperishable foods and medicines.

If you use a generator, follow the manufacturer's instructions to ensure safe and proper operation. Operate your generator outside, and never in a building or garage.

Do not use grills or other outdoor appliances indoors for space heating or cooking, as these devices may emit carbon monoxide.

Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized as well as trees or limbs in contact with lines. Report any downed power lines to Duke Energy or local emergency services.

Make alternate shelter arrangements, as needed, if you are significantly affected by a loss of power – especially families who have special medical needs or elderly members.

If a power line falls across a car that you are in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

Ice and snow can cause hazardous driving conditions. If you do have to travel and see utility or emergency crews working along the road, remember to move over or slow down.

More tips on what to do before, during and after a storm can be found at duke-energy.com/safety-and-preparedness/storm-safety.

Reporting an outage

Customers who experience an outage during a storm can report it the following ways:

Text OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).

Use the Duke Energy mobile app. Download the Duke Energy app from a smartphone via Apple Store or Google Play.

Visit duke-energy.com/outages on a desktop computer or mobile device.

on a desktop computer or mobile device. Call the automated outage reporting system at 800.POWERON (800.769.3766).

Visit our interactive outage map to find up-to-date information on power outages, including the total number of outages systemwide and estimated times of restoration.

