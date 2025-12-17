Duke Energy and partners help customers in need stay safe, warm and connected

Together with customers, employees and local partners, Duke Energy is making a difference – providing critical energy assistance so families can stay safe and connected during challenging times.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures drop this holiday season, more families are turning to community resources to make ends meet. Duke Energy and its partners are stepping up to help.

Impact this year: Through the Share the Light Fund®, Duke Energy, its Foundation, customers and employees have contributed more than $6.4 million to community agencies – helping neighbors keep homes warm and powered when it matters most.

Foundation support: More than one-third of that came from Duke Energy Foundation, including an additional $400,000 invested this summer to help families stay safe during extreme heat.

Long-term commitment: Since 2022, more than $11 million has been contributed to local nonprofit partners to connect customers in need with assistance.

"Behind every request for help is a story—a family, a friend, a community member working to get through a tough time," said Loree Elswick, president of Duke Energy Foundation. "Through Share the Light Fund and our local partners, we're able to support our neighbors in their moment of need."

"Supporting families through winter starts with partnership, and Duke Energy's Share the Light Fund empowers Crisis Assistance Ministry to reach households swiftly with the help they need," said Shelly Biby, Chief Advancement Officer of Crisis Assistance Ministry. "It's how our community comes together to help keep homes safe, warm and connected."

How to get help: Customers who need assistance can find local agencies through Duke Energy's Payment Assistance Finder.

How to give back: You can set up a recurring or one-time contribution to the Share the Light Fund – bringing comfort and connection to those who need it most.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,100 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center . Follow Duke Energy on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook , and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy