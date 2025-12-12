Duke Energy shares ways to save energy and money as temperatures plunge next week

Customer tools and tips are available to manage energy use and bills as temperatures drop below seasonal norms

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With frigid temperatures forecast to arrive early next week, Duke Energy is committed to helping customers save energy and money as heating systems work harder to combat the cold. By acting now, customers can take more control of their energy use – even as temperatures drop well below freezing.

Simple actions, more savings

Set your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting. Every degree lower means more money in your pocket, without sacrificing comfort.

Seal leaks and insulate. Prevent cold drafts and keep warmth inside – saving energy and reducing heating bills.

Change air filters regularly. Clean filters improve airflow and system performance, reducing energy consumption and keeping your home more comfortable.

Let the sun help heat your home. Open blinds and curtains on sunny days to naturally warm your space, and then close them at night to keep the heat in.

Operate ceiling fans clockwise in winter. Push warm air down for greater comfort.

Programs that put customers first

Customers participating in Duke Energy's efficiency programs have seen more than $1 billion in bill savings since 2019, highlighting the meaningful impact participating in the programs and taking steps to become more energy efficient can have during colder months.

Free home energy assessment : Get a complimentary energy efficiency kit, personalized usage report and expert recommendations – so you can start saving right away.

Get a complimentary energy efficiency kit, personalized usage report and expert recommendations – so you can start saving right away. Rebates for u pgrades: Save on energy-efficient equipment and insulation upgrades through Smart $aver ® .

Save on energy-efficient equipment and insulation upgrades through Smart $aver . Bill c redits: Enroll your smart thermostat and water heater in Power Manager ® /EnergyWise ® Home and get paid for automatically shifting energy use to off-peak times.

Enroll your smart thermostat and water heater in Power Manager /EnergyWise Home and get paid for automatically shifting energy use to off-peak times. Income-qualified weatherization assistance: Income-qualified customers can get free energy upgrades, such as insulation, air sealing and HVAC repairs, to reduce bills and improve comfort year-round.

For even more ways to save, visit duke-energy.com/SeasonalSavings.

