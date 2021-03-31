Artificial Grass Brings Backyard Fun for the Family

Buried Stone Rockyard recently installed 2,000 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Riviera Light ; 1,500 square feet of Poly Putt 2-Tone ; and 150 square feet of Nylon Putt 2-Tone in a home in Odessa, TX. Everlast Riviera Light artificial grass features a dual coloring of field green and lime green blade tones and has a pile height of 1.625 inches. With a 50-ounce face weight, it is ideal for landscape applications with light to moderate foot traffic. Both Everlast Poly Putt 2-Tone and Everlast Nylon Putt 2-Tone feature field green and lime green blade tones along with a 0.5-inch blade height that makes them perfect for putting green applications. All synthetic grass products from SGW, whether for landscapes or putting greens, are non-toxic, lead-free, and will drain at a rate of more than 30 inches per hour per square yard.

Buried Stone Rockyard was tasked with transforming their clients' backyard into a fun-filled paradise for renters of all ages. The turf installation itself already posed a challenge since they had to work around an existing volleyball court, but the challenge only grew when the installer was asked to generate unique ideas for new ways to interact with the turf. Buried Stone Rockyard suggested an oversized chess board, utilizing two different putting green turf products for color contrast and high durability. By using putting green turf with a short pile height, the installer ensured that the landscaping would not get ruined with regular use and movement of the chess pieces. Partnered with the custom putting green and lush landscape turf, Buried Stone Rockyard transformed their client's rental property into a personal oasis.

Buried Stone Rockyard is one of the leading artificial grass installers in the Odessa, Texas, area. Specializing in synthetic turf as well as hardscaping and xeriscaping, they pride themselves on being a one-stop shop for all of your landscaping needs. They have over 12 years of industry experience across California and Texas, becoming experts in the field of eco-conscious landscaping.

Buried Stone Rockyard is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for March 2021.

Buried Stone Rockyard:

Buried Stone Rockyard has proudly served Texas residents for more than a decade. They were founded with the mission of providing greater water conservation landscaping options to local residents. As a one-stop shop for all landscaping needs, they pride themselves on their craftsmanship and wide range of available services. You can learn more about Buried Stone Rockyard and view their other installations by visiting https://buriedstonerockyard.com. They can also be found on Facebook (@BuriedStoneRockyard) and Instagram (@buriedstonerockyard).

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com.

