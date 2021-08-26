Artificial Grass Creates Charming Lakefront Oasis

Natural Tech Artificial Grass & Landscaping recently installed 1,800 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Playground and Poly Putt 2-Tone in a home in Lake Tahoe, CA. Everlast Poly Putt 2-Tone — used for the putting green surface — features a dual coloring of field green and lime green, and it has a face weight of 50 ounces. With a 0.50-inch pile height, it is ideal for residential or professional putting green installations. Everlast Playground — used for the bulk of the landscape turf — has dual field green and olive green blade tones with brown thatch, and it has a pile height of 1.375 inches. With a 55-ounce face weight, it is ideal for landscapes with heavy foot traffic, including playgrounds and schoolyards. Both turf products are manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight. All artificial grass products from Synthetic Grass Warehouse are non-toxic, lead-free, and will drain at a rate of 30 inches per hour per square yard.

Natural Tech's client was seeking to renovate and upgrade their entire property to make it optimized for beachgoing and water sports. They wanted a landscaping solution that would fit in with the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe while offering superior functionality to any natural grass lawn. "SGW's Playground was selected because it is more forgiving with foot traffic," explains owner Robert Orlando. "It's also easy to keep clean, which was a huge bonus with the pine trees located around the property. They love the way that the turf looks, and it looks taller than it really is." Although the installation posed unique challenges, such as avoiding a bear and her cubs which had wandered onto the property, Natural Tech combined their landscaping expertise with top-tier SGW artificial grass to create a beautiful end result.

Natural Tech Artificial Grass & Landscaping, Inc. has proudly serviced Northern California homeowners and business owners for over 40 years. With a background in farming and a passion for nature, Orlando founded the company with a goal of accentuating clients' natural surrounding landscape. "I love enhancing residential and commercial properties and transforming them from needing work to accomplishing the client's visions," says Orlando. Their unparalleled technical competence and love for their industry is what has made Natural Tech a premier choice throughout the Lake Tahoe area and all of Northern California since 1980.

Natural Tech Artificial Grass & Landscaping, Inc. is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for August 2021.

Natural Tech Artificial Grass & Landscaping, Inc.:

Natural Tech has been installing artificial grass throughout Northern California and Northern Nevada for over 40 years. Founded in 1980, their turf installation capabilities include indoor and outdoor sports fields, shopping centers, apartment complexes, business parks, rooftops, and much more. You can learn more about Natural Tech and view their other installations by visiting naturaltechartificialgrass.com .

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com .

