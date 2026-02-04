Synthetic Grass Creates a Stunning Backyard Upgrade in Danville, CA

ARP Hardscape recently installed 1,700 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Diamond Supreme Fescue in a home in Danville, CA. Diamond Supreme Fescue features a rich, multi-toned color palette with field green and mid-olive green shades that create an exceptionally realistic appearance of natural fescue grass. With its lush 2.5-inch pile height and soft texture, this artificial turf product is ideal for residential landscapes with moderate foot traffic, including homes with pets. The product is manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that resists fading even under California's intense sunlight. All synthetic grass products from SGW are non-toxic, lead-free, and safe for the entire family. Diamond Supreme Fescue also boasts an impressive drainage rate of more than 30 gallons per hour per square yard, ensuring that rain and pet waste are quickly flushed away, keeping the surface clean and dry. The turf's durable K29 Triple-Layered Non-Expansive Backing also provides excellent stability and longevity, making it a smart investment for homeowners looking to enhance their outdoor space for the long haul.

ARP Hardscape's client was specifically looking for a synthetic turf solution that combined aesthetic appeal with practical functionality for their pet. "The clients were looking for a natural look," explains ARP Hardscape owner Alex Ramirez. The homeowners chose Diamond Supreme Fescue because of its "great color and natural look," which provides the visual beauty of natural grass without the maintenance burden. The installation allows their pets to play freely while the homeowners enjoy the convenience of less upkeep. Like many Bay Area residents, they were drawn to synthetic turf for its ability to eliminate the constant demands of lawn care, from watering restrictions to weekend mowing.

ARP Hardscape was founded in 2019 with a straightforward mission: to provide honest, high-quality hardscape and turf installations to Bay Area homeowners. "My business started with a simple goal to provide honest and high-quality work," says Ramirez. With six years of experience in the industry, the company has built a reputation for excellence in both craftsmanship and customer service. ARP Hardscape specializes in a comprehensive range of outdoor services, including pavers, concrete work, and synthetic turf installation. "My goal is to grow while maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety, and customer satisfaction," Ramirez explains. This commitment to excellence has made ARP Hardscape a trusted name for homeowners throughout Alameda and Contra Costa counties who are seeking to transform their outdoor spaces into beautiful, functional environments.

ARP Hardscape Inc. is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for January 2026.

ARP Hardscape Inc:

ARP Hardscape specializes in high-quality hardscape and synthetic turf installations for residential properties throughout the East Bay. Founded in 2019, the company has built its reputation on delivering honest, superior craftsmanship with exceptional attention to detail. From pavers and concrete work to artificial grass installations, ARP Hardscape provides comprehensive outdoor solutions while maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety, and customer satisfaction. You can learn more about ARP Hardscape at www.arphardscape.com or on Instagram ( @ARPHardscape ).

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com

SOURCE Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.