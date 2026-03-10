Striking Artificial Turf Installation Elevates Agoura Hills Home

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Front lawns are the first impression a home makes, but maintaining year-round curb appeal in California's dry climate is virtually impossible. Between water restrictions, constant maintenance needs, and the toll of foot traffic, typical grass lawns struggle to stay lush. That's why more homeowners are discovering that artificial turf offers a smarter solution, one that delivers year-round beauty without the constant work or water waste. When one Agoura Hills homeowner decided to transform their front yard and driveway into a modern, evergreen showpiece, they chose JGS Synthetic Grass to bring their vision to life.

Lush residential artificial turf installation in Agoura Hills, CA by JGS Synthetic Grass.

JGS Synthetic Grass recently installed 900 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Everglade Spring Pro in Agoura Hills, CA. Everglade Spring Pro features dual field green and lime green blade tones with tan and green thatch, creating a realistic, vibrant lawn appearance. With an approximately 75-ounce face weight and 1.75-inch pile height, this turf product provides a plush, realistic look while standing up to moderate to heavy foot traffic. The polyethylene blades are soft to the touch yet durable enough for high-traffic areas, making them ideal for everything from residential lawns and commercial landscapes to pet runs and playgrounds. Each omega-shaped grass blade is triple-reinforced into the backing for exceptional durability, while the K29 Triple-Layered Non-Expansive Backing provides superior seam strength and rapid drainage. U.V. inhibitors are incorporated during the manufacturing process to prevent fading, ensuring Everglade Spring Pro maintains its vibrant color even under intense California sun. It also drains at a rate of more than 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard. All synthetic grass products from SGW are lead-free and backed by an industry-leading warranty for complete peace of mind.

JGS Synthetic Grass's client wanted a front lawn that looked realistic and represented the best quality available on the market. They chose Everglade Spring Pro because it delivered the most natural appearance and felt the most realistic among the samples they reviewed. The project included replacing the front lawn and adding turf ribbons through the paver driveway, creating a modern look that made the home stand out in the neighborhood.

JGS Synthetic Grass was founded in 2015 by Juan Garcia. The company has built its reputation on quality installations and excellent customer service, helping Southern California homeowners create beautiful, water-smart landscapes. In addition to synthetic turf, JGS offers a full range of landscaping services, making them a complete solution for outdoor projects. With over a decade in the industry, the team focuses on providing five-star service while working closely with clients to bring their landscaping dreams to life.

JGS Synthetic Grass is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Install of the Month winner for February 2026.

JGS Synthetic Grass has been providing exceptional synthetic grass installations and landscaping services to Southern California residents since 2015. You can learn more about JGS Synthetic Grass by visiting their website at jgssyntheticgrass.weebly.com or following them on Instagram (@Juangarcia_artificial_turf) or Facebook (JGS Synthetic Grass).

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com.

