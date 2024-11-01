Artificial Grass Creates Stunning At-Home Putting Green in Austin, TX

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Golf is a popular pastime nationwide, among aspiring professionals and fun-loving families alike. However, maintaining a putting green can be incredibly frustrating in climates like Texas, where scorching summers and freezing winters make it difficult to preserve consistent playability. That's why an increasing number of home and business owners are turning to ultra-realistic synthetic grass for their personal putting greens. One Austin, TX, family put their trust in LawnPop to create a stunning, low-maintenance golf green that would elevate their home while providing endless hours of fun for friends and family.

LawnPop recently installed a 3,344-square-foot putting green using Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Playground Fescue in a home in Austin, Texas. TigerTurf Playground Fescue features a dual coloring of field green and mid-olive green blade tones with tan thatch, and it has a pile height of 1.375 inches. With a 55-ounce face weight, it is ideal for moderate to heavy foot traffic. The dual 3D curvy "W" and 3D curvy "N" blade shapes provide a dynamic, realistic appearance while offering greater resiliency and stability. Playground Fescue is also manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight, and all synthetic grass products from SGW are non-toxic, lead-free, and will drain at a rate of more than 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard. Playground Fescue also features innovative TigerCool technology, which reduces the turf's surface temperatures by up to 15 percent, keeping the lawn cooler underfoot and more comfortable for every member of the family to enjoy.

LawnPop's client was seeking an aesthetically pleasing, low-maintenance putting green that could be viewed from the house and the swimming pool. They wanted the green to enhance the beauty of their backyard while also maintaining excellent playability and presenting a fun challenge. "We worked with the topography of the land to achieve contours and undulations for added fun and challenging holes," said LawnPop owner Tanner Shepard. "The clients have children, family, and friends that they entertain on an ongoing basis. This LawnPop luxury golf green will be a highlight among the family's entertaining throughout the year."

Since its founding in 2010, LawnPop has become one of the most rapidly growing businesses in Texas. They have made the Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 list for three years in a row, and they've won the Houzz Customer Service award nine years running. The owner, Tanner Shepard, utilizes his background in landscape architecture, construction, and marketing to provide clients with a gorgeous landscape design that incorporates artificial grass in a way that best suits their needs. LawnPop currently serves the Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston areas, and they hope to expand their footprint all throughout Texas in the years to come.

LawnPop specializes in artificial grass installations for Texas homeowners and businesses. The company was formed in 2010, and it takes pride in offering high-quality and long-lasting synthetic turf installs for its clients. LawnPop is an eco-friendly company that strives to do its part in aiding water conservation efforts throughout Texas. You can learn more about LawnPop and its services by visiting https://lawnpop.com/ or checking out their Facebook ( LawnPop ) or Instagram ( @lawnpopturf ).

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com

