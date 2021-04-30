Artificial Grass Creates the Perfect Personal Putting Green

Third Coast Turf & Greens recently installed 330 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Pet Turf and 405 square feet of Nylon Putt 2-Tone in a home in Austin, TX. TigerTurf Pet Turf artificial grass features a dual coloring of field green and lime green blade tones and has a pile height of 1 inch. With a 60-ounce face weight, it is ideal for moderate to heavy foot traffic and any areas with four-legged friends running around. Everlast Nylon Putt 2-Tone features field green and lime green blade tones along with a 0.5-inch blade height that makes it perfect for putting green applications. All synthetic grass products from SGW, whether for pet areas or putting greens, are non-toxic, lead-free, safe for animals, and will drain at a rate of more than 30 inches per hour per square yard.

Third Coast Turf & Greens was tasked with creating a backyard artificial turf putting green that would replicate the feel of their client's favorite local country club golf course. The country club didn't have a straight putt on the course, so Third Coast Turf created a putting green that would replicate what their client was used to playing on every day, basing their design and roll around the club's unique course characteristics. They chose Nylon Putt 2-Tone for the putting surface due to its realistic texture as well as its high quality and play standards. They created a one-inch fringe around the green using Pet Turf in order to define the area and make it easier to maintain the natural grass lawn surrounding the putting green.

Third Coast Turf & Greens has proudly delivered industry-leading artificial grass installations to the Greater Austin area since its founding in 2017. Created as a result of the owner's deep passion for turf putting greens, Third Coast Turf has honed their craft and become a leading installer in Texas for beautiful and professional custom putting greens for both homes and businesses.

Third Coast Turf & Greens is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for April 2021.

Third Coast Turf & Greens:

Third Coast Turf & Greens proudly serves the Greater Austin area, offering residential and commercial putting greens using industry-leading synthetic grass products. They were founded through a love and passion for turf putting greens, and they've become a premier resource for synthetic grass golfing solutions. You can learn more about Third Coast Turf and view their other installations by visiting https://thirdcoastturf.com . They can also be found on Facebook ( @ThirdCoastTurf ) and Instagram ( @thirdcoastturf ).

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com .

