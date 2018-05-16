Artificial Grass Eradicates Florida Mud Issues

Turf Concepts Unlimited, Inc. recently installed 1,000 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Diamond Pro Spring in this unique backyard. Diamond Pro Spring offers a drainage rate of 30+ inches of rain per hour per square yard. It has a dual coloring of field green and lime green, which makes it look like real grass. Synthetic Grass Warehouse claims the product is tough and durable, yet soft and pliable.

The homeowners of the featured backyard wanted a zero-maintenance backyard that looks great and incorporates a unique landscape. Incorporating the stonework with the turf was tricky however. "We laid one piece of turf over the stones, so all grains run in one direction. Then we cut out stones individually," said Glen Minnis, owner of Turf Concepts Unlimited, Inc. Minnis always refers SGW's Diamond Pro products to homeowners because "it has everything a homeowner would want." Besides the rain causing mud issues in Florida, many residents have struggled with debris in the pool due to the grass; Minnis has noticed that once homeowners switch to turf, they no longer have that issue anymore.

Turf Concepts Unlimited, Inc. takes pride in installing turf all over the Palm Beach and Broward Counties. They do not cut any corners and always provide a high quality installation that will last their clients for years. "A common sense business, and if you install it in a common sense format, it will never fail," said Minnis. They've installed turf one way for 20 years and have always had satisfied clients.

The company started in 1998 with only installing sports field turf. They began installing landscape turf after working with a few SGW samples and discovered their helpful customer service and high quality products. Through countless referrals and recommendations, Turf Concepts Unlimited, Inc. have set themselves apart from just providing the best business and installation without the help of advertising. They've completed project after project and are actually booked until the end of July.

Turf Concepts Unlimited, Inc. is Synthetic Grass Warehouse Install of the Month winner for May 2018.

Turf Concepts:

Turf Concepts Unlimited, Inc., owned by Glen Minnis, provides high quality artificial grass installations throughout the Palm Beach and Broward Counties. The company was formed in 1998, and offers turf installations and top quality customer service. You can learn more about Turf Concepts Unlimited, Inc. by visiting their website at turfconcepts.net

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of synthetic grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders.https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artificial-grass-eradicates-florida-mud-issues-300649168.html

SOURCE Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.

Related Links

https://syntheticgrasswarehouse.com

