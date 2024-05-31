Artificial Grass Installation Creates Florida Family's Pet Paradise

JUPITER, Fla., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial grass is beloved by homeowners throughout the country — especially in sunny regions like Florida — because of its unparalleled visual appeal and low maintenance requirements. This combination makes it an ideal choice for pet owners, with pet waste and odors no match for turf's synthetic fibers and easy cleaning. One client in Jupiter, FL, recently enlisted Top Green Service JL to help them achieve a pet-friendly turf solution that they and their pets could enjoy worry-free all year long.

Backyard synthetic turf installation in Jupiter, FL, by Top Green Service JL

Top Green Service JL recently installed 3,000 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Pet Turf in a home in Jupiter, FL. TigerTurf Pet Turf features a dual coloring of field green and clover green blade tones with contrasting tan and green thatch for a dynamic, realistic appearance. It also has a 1-inch pile height and a 60-ounce face weight that make it ideal for moderate to heavy foot traffic, including pet use. Pet Turf also features not one but two state-of-the-art blade shapes. The 3D curvy "W" fiber and 3D curvy "N" fiber work together to provide greater resiliency and stability while enhancing its hyper-realistic appearance.

Pet Turf is also one of the most durable options on the market. It's equipped with our proprietary backing, where each grass blade is triple-reinforced with innovative tuft bind technology. This makes it incredibly resistant to pull force, so pups can play all day while you remain stress-free. It also features innovative TigerCool technology, which keeps surface temperatures up to 15 percent cooler and more comfortable for pets. Non-toxic, safe for pets, and with a drainage rate of more than 400 gallons per hour per square yard, TigerTurf Pet Turf is the premier landscaping choice for homes with furry friends.

Top Green Service JL's client was looking for a pet-friendly backyard solution that would look great all year long. With pets in the home, the property owner wanted an affordable synthetic grass installation that would remain vibrant and lush no matter how often their furry friends used it to play. Top Green Service JL worked with their client to choose SGW Pet Turf because it offered the vibrant and lush appearance of grass while remaining functional for a pet-friendly home. No matter how much their pets dig, the turf's triple-tuft bind technology and durable backing ensure that holes in their new lawn will never be an issue. Plus, thanks to the colorfast polyethylene material, their lawn will remain the perfect shade of green even when their pups use it as a bathroom. With minimal maintenance regardless of Florida's temperamental weather, SGW Pet Turf was the ideal solution for Top Green Service JL's client.

The team at Top Green Service JL has provided premier artificial grass installation to South Florida residents for more than 8 years. They pride themselves on going above and beyond for every client, paying close attention to detail in order to ensure a perfect installation every time. In addition to artificial grass installation, they also offer paver installation, lawn maintenance, and tree work for an all-in-one landscaping provider.

Top Green Service JL is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for May 2024.

Top Green Service JL, LLC:

Top Green Service JL has proudly served Florida homeowners for close to a decade, providing top-tier synthetic grass installation services. With origins as a lawn maintenance company, they now provide industry-leading turf installation as well as paver installation, lawn maintenance services, tree work, and much more. If you'd like to learn more about Top Green Service JL and their synthetic grass installation services, you can contact them at (561) 935-7102 or email [email protected].

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com .

SOURCE Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.