Artificial Grass Installation Enhances Austin Pool Deck

Synthetic Grass ATX recently installed 385 linear feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Everglade Fescue in a home in Austin, Texas. Everglade Fescue features a dual coloring of field green and olive green with brown thatch, and it has a pile height of 1.625 inches. With a 60-ounce face weight, it is ideal for moderate foot traffic and drains at a rate of more than 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard.

Synthetic Grass ATX's clients were new to the idea of artificial grass. They had seen a latticed design at a local public park, and it had sparked inspiration for their pool deck. They debated between gravel or turf for placement between the concrete pavers, but they ultimately decided on turf due to its cleanliness. With gravel, stones would be tracked into the pool regularly, and pieces would need to be fished out of the water or cleaned from the filter each day. Artificial grass provided a low-maintenance solution that added a vibrant pop of color to their backyard.

Synthetic Grass ATX is a full-service artificial grass installer that was first founded in Dallas in 2011. They recently opened a new location in Austin in December of 2017, and they hope to expand even further in the next few years. They take great pride in their customer service and the consistently positive feedback they receive from their clients. They boast an expansive team of some of the most experienced installers in the area, says spokesperson Madison Chapman, and they are proud to do everything in-house. "We believe that our professionalism, experience, and customer service are what set us apart and will help us thrive in our new Austin location."

Synthetic Grass ATX is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for September 2019.

Synthetic Grass ATX:

Synthetic Grass ATX specializes in artificial grass installations for Texas homeowners and businesses. The company was formed in 2011, and it takes pride in its professionalism, attention to detail, and exceptional customer service. You can learn more about Synthetic Grass ATX by visiting their website at https://SyntheticGrassATX.com/ or their Instagram (@syntheticgrassatx).

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com

