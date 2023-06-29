Artificial Grass Revitalizes Beautiful Dallas, TX Home

DALLAS, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas's arid climate makes water-wise synthetic grass a go-to landscaping solution for homeowners and contractors throughout the state. In such a barren landscape, pops of vibrant green turf are a welcome oasis that adds aesthetic value and monetary value to any home. That's why one Dallas homeowner commissioned Yard Pros Group, Inc. to install a new synthetic grass backyard for their beautiful tree-lined property. Yard Pros Group stepped up to the challenge and completed the project to perfection.

Backyard synthetic turf installation in Dallas, TX, by Yard Pros Group, Inc.

Yard Pros Group, Inc. recently installed 1,700 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Diamond Pro Spring in a home in Dallas, TX. TigerTurf Diamond Pro Spring features a dual-toned coloring of field green and clover green blade tones with contrasting tan and green thatch for an ultra-realistic appearance. It has a face weight of 75 ounces and a 1.875-inch pile height, making it ideal for landscape applications with moderate to heavy foot traffic. The state-of-the-art 3D curvy "W" fiber grass blades provide greater resiliency and stability while further enhancing the hyper-realistic appearance. Diamond Pro Spring is manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight, and all synthetic grass products from SGW are non-toxic, lead-free, and will drain at a rate of more than 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard. Diamond Pro Spring also features innovative TigerCool technology, which reduces the turf's surface temperatures by up to 15 percent, keeping the lawn cooler underfoot and more comfortable for every member of the family to enjoy.

Yard Pros Group's client was seeking a low-maintenance landscaping alternative that would maintain an evergreen appearance while giving them more time to enjoy their outdoor space. This made Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Diamond Pro Spring the perfect turf product for the job. With the sweltering Texas heat, maintaining natural grass was virtually impossible for the homeowners, but Diamond Pro Spring gave them the appearance they desired without needing to worry about constant watering and maintenance. Its TigerCool technology also helps reduce surface temperatures, keeping their outdoor space more comfortable and enjoyable during even the hottest Texas days. Although there were small hills to accommodate as well as trees and hardscaping to work around, Yard Pros Group executed their client's vision to the highest standard using SGW products.

Yard Pros Group, Inc. has proudly serviced Dallas-Fort Worth homeowners and business owners for almost 15 years. They help homeowners conserve water and save time on maintenance by installing drought-tolerant synthetic grass landscaping as well as hardscaping, fencing, swimming pools, and more. "We strive to provide the best quality service at the best possible price while having no limits to what we do as a landscaping company," says owner Margaret Johnstone.

Yard Pros Group, Inc. is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for June 2023.

Yard Pros Group, Inc.:

Yard Pros Group is committed to providing high-quality artificial turf installations for Texas homeowners and business owners. Founded in 2009, they have worked with hundreds of families throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area, providing high-quality service at the best possible price. You can learn more about Yard Pros Group and view their other installations by visiting their Instagram ( @yard_pros_groupinc ).

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com .

