Artificial Grass Transforms Incredible Murrieta, CA Estate

MURRIETA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the biggest challenges that Inland Empire homeowners face is the difficulty of maintaining a healthy and lush lawn year-round. With the scorching heat and lack of rainfall, deep green lawns are virtually nonexistent in the area. That's why an increasing number of residential properties are now making the switch to artificial grass for their outdoor areas. One Murrieta, CA home recently underwent a backyard remodel courtesy of Coastal Turf that provided the homeowners with a beautiful, expansive space to entertain their kids and let their pets roam free.

Synthetic turf installation in Murrieta, CA, by Coastal Turf
Coastal Turf recently installed 30,000 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Venice Fescue Pro and Poly Putt 2-Tone in a home in Murrieta, CA. Everlast Venice Fescue Pro features a dual coloring of field green and olive green blade tones with green and tan thatch, and it has a pile height of 1.75 inches. With an 80-ounce face weight, it is ideal for moderate foot traffic applications. The state-of-the-art "C" fiber grass blades prevent tangling and matting while remaining durable and creating a hyper-realistic appearance. Everlast Poly Putt 2-Tone features a dual coloring of field green and lime green, and it has a face weight of 50 ounces. With a 0.50-inch pile height, it is ideal for residential or professional putting green installations. Both turf products are manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight, and all SGW turf products are non-toxic, lead-free, and will drain at a rate of more than 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard.

For such a massive undertaking, Coastal Turf's clients needed a product that looked realistic and performed to the highest standard but didn't break the bank. Ultimately, the homeowners decided on Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Venice Fescue Pro for its rich coloring and reasonable price point. Coastal Turf was able to quickly and successfully install the SGW turf product with no major hurdles, although the size of the area made it no small project. The team worked with large pieces of turf and completed multiple 100-foot seams. However, in the end, they provided their clients with a breathtaking new landscape with no visible seams — just verdant grass as far as the eye can see.

Since its founding in 2015, Coastal Turf has provided realistic and water-wise landscapes to Inland Empire residents. "We got started in 2015 as a small organization," says owner Broc Shoemaker, "and we've continued to strive for excellence in perfecting our craft. We've slowly been growing and getting bigger as the years go on, and we're now to the point where we're confidently tackling very large installations and delivering an amazing installation every time." Coastal Turf currently serves the Inland Empire area, and they hope to expand their footprint all throughout California in the years to come. "We hope to continue to grow and become one of the best installation companies in Southern California," says Shoemaker.

Coastal Turf is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for July 2023.

Coastal Turf:
Coastal Turf specializes in artificial grass installations for homeowners and businesses in the Inland Empire area. The company was formed in 2015, and it takes pride in offering high-quality and long-lasting synthetic turf installs for its clients. In addition to synthetic grass, Coastal Turf also offers all other landscaping and hardscaping options. You can learn more about Coastal Turf on their Instagram (@coastal_turf) or Facebook (Coastal Turf).

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:
Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com

