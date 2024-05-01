Artificial Grass Transforms Mesa, AZ Backyard Into a Desert Oasis

MESA, Ariz., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swimming pools are a staple of summer in Arizona, and they can provide hours of fun and relaxation for the family. However, with kids and pets in the home, backyard pool parties can quickly become messy business. From broken grass blades in the pool to slip hazards and muddy paws in the house, grass and swimming don't always mix well. That's why one Mesa, AZ, family tasked Always Green Turf AZ with transforming their outdoor space into a family-friendly oasis that's as functional as it is beautiful.

Residential artificial turf installation in Mesa, AZ, by Always Green Turf AZ

Always Green Turf AZ recently installed 3,600 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Playground Fescue in a home in Mesa, Arizona. TigerTurf Playground Fescue features a dual coloring of field green and mid-olive green blade tones with tan and green thatch, and it has a pile height of 1.375 inches. With a 55-ounce face weight, it is ideal for moderate to heavy foot traffic where kids are at play. The state-of-the-art 3D curvy "W" and 3D curvy "N" fiber grass blades provide greater resiliency and stability while creating a dynamic, hyper-realistic appearance. Playground Fescue is also manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight, and all synthetic grass products from SGW are non-toxic, lead-free, and safe for kids of all ages. Playground Fescue also features our industry-leading K29 quadruple-layered action backing, which provides greater seam strength and durability than other artificial grass products. With a remarkable drainage rate of 440 inches per hour per square yard, Playground Fescue is equipped for a wide array of applications across any climate.

Always Green Turf was tasked with transforming their client's backyard into a family-friendly desert oasis. With kids and pets in the home, their clients were seeking a low-maintenance and highly durable synthetic grass product that would stand up to endless play while remaining green under the Arizona sun. Always Green Turf chose SGW Playground Fescue for the project because they knew it would remain beautiful and long-lasting even with hours of daily play from kids and pets alike. The K29 quadruple-layered action backing also made it a perfect choice, since the 440-gallon-per-hour drainage rate would make lawn maintenance stress-free with a backyard swimming pool. Even with cannonballs and pets at play, the surrounding artificial grass would dry rapidly, keeping the area slip-resistant and safe for the whole family.

Always Green Turf has proudly served Southern California for over a decade, with a successful expansion into the Greater Phoenix Metropolitan area over the past several years. They offer high-quality, American-made turf products at competitive prices, and their installation quality never cuts corners. "Our core values center around providing the best service and highest quality products," says owner Daniel Buesing. "Whether it's a lush synthetic lawn, putting greens, or landscaping pavers, Always Green Turf has what you're looking for!"

Always Green Turf AZ is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for April 2024.

Always Green Turf is an artificial grass installer with experience in turf installations, pavers, landscape lighting, and more. They proudly serve the Greater Phoenix Metropolitan area as well as parts of Southern California.

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds.

