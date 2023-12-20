Artificial Intelligence (AI) Offers Promising Opportunities to Help Older Adults Stay in Their Homes and Communities As They Age

This year at CES 2024, the AgeTech Collaborative from AARP is accelerating AI-driven technology in healthcare and personalized care

AgeTech Summit Sessions held with AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins; AARP SVP of Innovation Labs Andy Miller; Samsung Electronics VP Global Head of Digital Health Dr. Hon Pak; actor Utkarsh Ambudkar; and Freestyle+ Co-CEO and Founder Anthony Veneziale. Summit Sessions moderated by Guy Raz, Award-Winning Podcast Creator, Author, and Journalist.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP announced today its official AgeTech programming at CES 2024. The program includes a fireside chat with AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins, Actor Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Freestyle+ Co-CEO and Founder Anthony Veneziale to explore the power of freestyle rap on our creativity, confidence, and mindfulness. The session will be moderated by radio personality and journalist, Guy Raz.

Innovations in AgeTech are providing tools and technology to bring meaningful change and help solve the challenges of aging. The AgeTech Collaborative from AARP (ATC) aims to make aging easier through technology products, services, and experiences across industries, including artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics. The program is accelerating AI-driven technology in healthcare, fall detection and safety, social interaction, mental and cognitive health, personalized care, and emergency response. AI companies that will be featured this year at CES include: Tembo Health, Tuned, MindMics, and Lucid.

"Investing in AgeTech isn't just smart; it's crucial. As global economies evolve with aging demographics, technology becomes our ally in overcoming challenges," said AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins. "AARP is harnessing its knowledge to propel AgeTech forward, fostering collaborations across diverse sectors. By driving innovation, we're shaping the future of AgeTech and advancing the collective effort to redefine aging through technology."

The program features key speakers and panel discussions all focused on innovation in the AgeTech space, which takes place throughout CES 2024, January 9-12 at the Venetian Expo, Level 2, Hall A-D at Booth #54223.

According to the AARP 2024 Tech Trends survey, 69% of 50-plus adults made at least one technology purchase in the last year. AI-assisted health tech can help provide an array of personalized solutions to educate, support, and manage chronic conditions of older Americans.

Highlights at CES 2024 include:

  • A fireside chat with AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins, Actor Utkarsh Ambudkar, Freestyle+ Co-CEO and Founder Anthony Veneziale, moderated by radio personality and journalist Guy Raz, to explore the power of freestyle rap on our creativity, confidence, and mindfulness. They will explore the many factors influencing brain health as we age, the link between creativity and aging, and the unexpected products that are making an impact. January 10 at 10:00 a.m. PT at the Venetian, Level 4, Marcello 4404.
  • Dr. Hon Pak, VP, Global Head of Digital Health at Samsung Electronics, and Andy Miller, SVP of Innovation Labs at AgeTech Collaborative from AARP, share an in-depth look at how AgeTech is driving the adoption of smart devices and scaling connections that are delivering better health outcomes and giving people more say in how they age. January 10 at 11:00 a.m. PT at the Venetian, Level 4, Marcello 4404.

AgeTech Collaborative from AARP's booth stage will host more than 20 panel discussions around the emerging category. A full list of sessions can be found at www.ces.agetechchollaborative.org

About AgeTech Collective™ from AARP®
AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP® is an unparalleled innovation ecosystem bringing together cutting-edge thinkers in the longevity tech space to champion meaningful advances so that everyone can choose how they live as they age. AARP's decades of exclusive longevity insights, the breakthrough collaborative ecosystem and community of innovators positions the AgeTech Collaborative to lead the future of AgeTech.

About AARP
AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/about-aarp/, www.aarp.org/español or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspañol and @AARPadvocates on social media.

