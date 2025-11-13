Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market worth $33.39 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global AI robots market is projected to grow from USD 6.11 billion in 2025 to USD 33.39 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 40.4% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. A key factor driving the AI robots market is the increasing demand for automation across various industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and e-commerce. Businesses are adopting AI-powered robots to boost efficiency, address labor shortages, and deliver higher productivity at lower operating costs. Ongoing advancements in AI, sensors, and cloud infrastructure are making robots smarter and more versatile, further accelerating adoption. This transformative trend is expected to continue as companies seek greater flexibility and scalability in their operations.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=120550497

Browse in-depth TOC on "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market"

100 – Tables

60 – Figures

200 – Pages

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 6.11 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 33.39 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 40.4% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, Technology, Robot Type and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Long Time to Commercialize Robots and High Maintenance Costs Key Market Opportunities Aging Population Worldwide Boosting Demand for AI-based Robots in Elderly Assistance Key Market Drivers High Adoption of Robots for Personal Use



Software Segment to Witness Highest CAGR in AI Robots Market, by Component, During Forecast Period.

The software segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR, surpassing the growth rates of hardware. This rapid expansion is driven by the increasing integration of advanced AI algorithms, machine learning, cloud connectivity, and vision intelligence into robotics platforms. Software is crucial for enabling autonomous decision-making, adaptive learning, and customizing robots for various end-use applications. The shift toward Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) models and cloud-based programming also enhances recurring revenue streams linked to software provision. As robots become more intelligent and versatile, the demand for software-driven solutions will outpace that for hardware, making this the most dynamic segment of the AI robot value chain.

Service Robot Segment to Hold Largest Share of AI Robots Market in 2030.

The service robot segment is expected to hold the largest market share, fueled by rising adoption in both personal and professional domains. Service robots are increasingly used in households for cleaning, healthcare, and elderly care, as well as in industries such as logistics, retail, and medicine for automation and operational efficiency. The growth of domestic robots is accelerated by advances in IoT and affordability, while professional robots benefit from increasing automation demand in commercial sectors. As both consumer and business users seek reliable, cost-saving solutions, the service robot segment continues to outperform industrial robots and is projected to maintain market leadership through the forecast period.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=120550497

Asia Pacific to Witness Highest CAGR in AI Robots Market During Forecast Period.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience the highest CAGR in the artificial intelligence robots industry during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization and manufacturing automation across China, Japan, and South Korea. Major factors include substantial government investments, strong demand for automated solutions in logistics, healthcare, and electronics, and a growing need for efficiency in aging populations. The region also benefits from leadership in deploying service robots and innovations in AI and machine learning (ML) technologies. Additionally, domestic enterprises continue to scale up production and application of robotics, ensuring robust regional growth and market dynamism.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the artificial intelligence robots companies include Nabtesco Corporation (Japan), NIDEC CORPORATION (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION (Japan) ABB (Switzerland).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=120550497

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

Chiplet Market by Processor (Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA), Central Processing Unit (CPU), Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), SOC, AI ASIC Co-Processor), Packaging Technology (SiP, FCCSP, FCBGA,2.5D/3D, WLCSP, Fan-Out) - Global Forecast to 2030

Fire Protection System Market by Product (Fire Suppression Systems, Fire Sprinklers, Photoelectric Smoke Detectors, lonization Detectors, Dual Sensor Detectors, Flame Detectors, Heat Detectors, Fire Analysis, Fire Response) - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/artificial-intelligence-robots-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/ai-robots.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets