Artificial Intelligence (AI) Supercomputer Market worth $3.3 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Supercomputer market is projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2023 and reach USD 3.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 22.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The application of AI supercomputers in the healthcare sector has witnessed significant growth in recent years. These powerful computing systems are being leveraged to address complex challenges, enhance medical research, and streamline healthcare operations. AI supercomputers help accelerate drug discovery by simulating molecular interactions, predicting potential drug candidates, and simulating the behavior of compounds. This aids in precision medicine and enhances diagnostic capabilities.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Supercomputer Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 1.2 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $ 3.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 22.0% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Components, Deployment, Application and Geography Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Long development and deployment cycles Key Market Opportunities Contribution of AI in development and deployment of autonomous vehicles Key Market Drivers Increased application of AI supercomputers in healthcare industry



Processors/Compute component to hold the largest share of the AI supercomputer market during the forecast period.

AI models trained on AI supercomputers are often more accurate than models trained on traditional computers. This is because they can be trained on larger datasets for longer periods and can also be used to deploy AI models in real-time applications. A processor is specially designed to provide the computational power needed to train and run AI models, which are complex algorithms that can be used to solve a wide range of problems. to perform arithmetic and logic operations, including adding, subtracting, comparing two numbers, and fetching numbers. These operations helps improve the performance of AI supercomputers.

Market for Government segment is expected to account for largest market share during the forecast period.

The Government segment in the AI supercomputer industry for application is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period in the AI supercomputer market. AI supercomputers can analyze vast datasets, including demographic information, economic indicators, and social trends, to provide predictive insights for informed policymaking. These insights can help governments anticipate and address issues such as public health emergencies, economic fluctuations, and infrastructure needs. It can power smart city projects by processing real-time data from IoT sensors, traffic cameras, and other sources to optimize urban planning, traffic management, waste disposal, and energy consumption. This leads to more sustainable and efficient cities. In this sector, AI supercomputers are being used for various applications, including disaster management, oil exploration, space, and energy research, and enhancing healthcare facilities.

Memory segment is expected to be the fastest growing market of the AI supercomputer market during the forecast period.

The memory segment for component in the AI supercomputer market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Memory requirements have increased significantly in recent years due to the emergence of AI technologies such as machine learning, computer vision, and predictive analytics, which require a large volume of data to train, test, and validate neural network algorithms, which may present storage challenges for data administration. Additionally, as more advanced AI supercomputers are being developed, the need for memory is increasing in the supercomputers to perform various tasks, including training large language models, running multiple AI models simultaneously, processing large datasets, and storing intermediate results.

Asia Pacific to have the largest share of AI supercomputer market in during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is expected to have the largest market share of the AI supercomputer market during the forecast period. The growth of the AI supercomputer market in this region is primarily attributed to the fastest growing and leading industrialized economies, such as China, Japan, and India. It is witnessing dynamic changes in adopting new technologies and advancements in organizations across industries. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is a leader in developing and deploying AI supercomputers. Countries like China, Japan, and India have become global innovation hubs, fostering cutting-edge research and development in AI technologies, including supercomputing.

Leading players in the AI supercomputer companies include NIVIDIA Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Micron Technology, Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Meta (US) Google (US), Dell Inc. (US), Microsoft (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China) Cerebras (US) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US). Fujitsu (Japan), Pezy Group (Netherlands), Tesla (US), Atos SE (France), NEC Corporation (Japan), Oracle (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Groq, Inc. (US), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Graphcore (UK), SambaNova Systems Inc. (US), Kalray (France), Kneron Inc. (US), Arm Ltd. (UK) are few other key companies operating in the AI supercomputer market.

