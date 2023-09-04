Artificial Intelligence (AI) Text Generator Market size to grow by USD 582.34 million between 2022 to 2027 | The growing popularity of AI text generators for e-learning drives market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Text Generator Market size is set to grow at a 17.22% CAGR from 2022 to 2027, with a staggering USD 582.34 million. The rapid expansion of e-learning is a significant market driver, as AI text generators are increasingly utilized to efficiently produce tailored educational content and enhance student engagement. By automating content creation, these tools offer cost-effective solutions, making e-learning accessible to a wider audience while elevating the overall quality of learning experiences. North America stands out as a pivotal region in the AI text generator market, contributing approximately 36% to its global growth during the forecast period. Technavio's report analysis thorough segmentation by components, applications, and geography provides a holistic view of the market landscape, aiding stakeholders in making informed decisions. Download the free sample report now to get insights into the market's growth

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Text Generator Market segmentation

Component Application Geography Solution

Service Text-to-text

Speech-to-text

Image/video-to-text North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East

Africa

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Text Generator Market drivers, trends and challenges

Market driver - The growing popularity of AI text generators for e-learning drives the market growth.

Market trends - The growing importance of speech-to-text technology is a key trend in the market.

Market challenges - Data privacy and security concerns may challenge market growth.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Text Generator Market major companies

AI Writer Technologies FZ LLC

CopyAI Inc.

Copysmith

Course Hero Inc.

Frase Inc.

OthersideAI Inc.

Hypotenuse Technologies Pte. Ltd.

INK Content Inc.

Jasper AI Inc.

LONGSHOT AI INC.

OpenAI L.L.C.

Pepper Content Inc.

Orpheus Technology Ltd.

Sassbook AI Pte. Ltd.

Scalenut Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Text Generator Market is anticipated for substantial growth between 2022 to 2027, driven by a rising demand for innovative solutions in areas like e-learning, blogging, and content creation. As speech-to-text technology gains traction and industry players innovate strategically, it's crucial to address challenges related to data privacy and security. Despite these obstacles, the market's trajectory remains promising, with AI text generators playing a significant role in enhancing education accessibility, refining content quality, and facilitating cross-cultural communication.

Related reports:

Speech to Text API Market: The speech-to-text API market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,269.94 million. This speech-to-text API market report extensively covers market segmentation by component (software and services), deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East, and Africa).

Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: The Generative AI Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 32.65% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 34,695.37 million. This generative ai market report extensively covers market segmentation by component (software and services), technology (transformers, generative adversarial networks (GANs), variational autoencoder (VAE), and diffusion networks), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

