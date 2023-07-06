Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Market size to grow by USD 28,773.14 million from 2022 to 2027|Adoption of cloud-based solutions to drive the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) market size is set to grow by USD 28,773.14 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 40.17% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The adoption of cloud-based solutions is the major factor driving the artificial intelligence-as-a-service market growth. Global acceptance of cloud computing services has directed the favor of cloud-based applications that can be used in numerous end-user industries. Also, the inherent benefits of cloud computing, such as minimal infrastructure computing costs, scalability, reliability, and high resource availability, have led enterprises to adopt cloud-based solutions. The adoption of cloud computing also lowers operating costs by eliminating the requirement for a dedicated IT support team. Businesses are adopting pay-as-you-go services to get the most value. It strives to augment the adoption of cloud-based applications through a service model. The availability of developed and scalable infrastructure at low cost will be a significant aspect driving the AIaaS market globally. Developing an AI platform needs significant investment in hardware, software, sensors, maintenance, and repair. Also, the software needs frequent maintenance and upgrades to satisfy varying business requirements. Businesses prefer to outsource these tasks to AIaaS providers to bypass these direct costs in implementing and utilizing AI which will be expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Market

The artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) market covers the following areas:

The report on the artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The growing number of mergers and acquisitions is an emerging trend in the AIaaS market growth. Due to the expansion of AIaaS coverage and associated AIaaS market growth, the global AIaaS market is growing. Mainly, service providers in the banking, retail, and healthcare sectors are moving their business models to cloud-based models. Moreover, with government support, businesses are opening AI research centers. To gain access to new customers, market participants choose these partnerships and acquisitions. Further, it helps market players access new technologies that help improve their product portfolios. For instance, in January 2023, international accredited registrar DNV acquired Proxima Solutions, an AI-enabled wind software-as-a-service provider. This acquisition will strengthen DNV GreenPowerMonitor's business. Such strategic partnerships will help vendors to develop their geographic presence, expand their customer base, and deliver improved AI services, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The rising concern for data privacy is a major challenge hindering market growth. To gain insights for future business planning and operational optimization, AI-based solutions use big data, and the emergence of newly developed AI solutions has privacy concerns. Due to the ability of tools to make autonomous decisions and actions, privacy issues arise in AI. Furthermore, companies use data anonymization techniques to generalize key details of data points and prevent privacy breaches when deploying AI. Nevertheless, sensitive data like this is the key to AIaaS. Assuring the privacy and anonymity of data points and large amounts of data, therefore, becomes a major challenge for the market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) market segmentation by end-user (retail and healthcare, BFSI, telecommunication, government and defense, and others), type (software and services), and geography North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

The market share growth by the retail and healthcare segment will be significant during the forecast period. AI brings many advantages to retail, and its incorporation has become essential for businesses in this industry to remain competitive. Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service is increasing as the healthcare sector undergoes a digital revolution globally. With the advent of smartphones and the ubiquity of the internet worldwide, connected healthcare offers many benefits for patients and the healthcare sector. Digital healthcare not only facilitates healthcare service delivery but also manages patient data smoothly and securely, creating new revenue streams for stakeholders.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

Accenture Plc

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Baidu Inc.

Capgemini Service SAS

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd. Wipro Ltd.

Vendor Offerings

Dell Technologies Inc. - The company offers solutions for artificial intelligence-as-a-service that help to compress the time between artificial intelligence development and deployment at scale using a comprehensive portfolio of hardware and software.

The company offers solutions for artificial intelligence-as-a-service, which provide ready-made intelligence for applications and workflows and can easily integrate with applications to address common use cases such as personalized recommendations.

The company offers solutions for artificial intelligence-as-a-service, which provide ready-made intelligence for applications and workflows and can easily integrate with applications to address common use cases such as personalized recommendations.

Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 40.17% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 28,773.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 36.54 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Business segments

Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

