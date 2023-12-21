Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market worth $60.6 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the cybersecurity space, AI's future lies in behavioural analytics, sophisticated threat detection, and further automation of processes like incident response. AI is anticipated to be crucial in improving cloud and endpoint security, resolving the skills gap, and adjusting to changing hostile strategies.

The global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market is projected to grow from USD 22.4 billion in 2023 to USD 60.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The surge in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies like natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML) is vital for enhancing cybersecurity. With an increase in cyberattacks on tech firms, defense, and government agencies, the demand for advanced AI solutions has grown. Cyber AI, particularly in behavioural biometrics, is crucial for proactive threat protection. ML algorithms are a top priority for industry players to strengthen security intelligence. The banking sector, facing rising privacy concerns, emphasizes the significance of AI-based cybersecurity. As cyber threats evolve, the market is expected to expand, especially driven by demand from small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Browse in-depth TOC on "Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market"

300 - Tables

60 - Figures

400 – Pages

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019–2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023–2028 Forecast units USD Billion Segments Covered Offering, Security Type, Technology, Application, Verticals, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered NVIDIA (US), Intel (US), Xilinx Inc. (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea), Micron Technology, Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Microsoft (US), Palo Alto Networks Inc. (US), Trellix (US), CrowdStrike (US), NortonLifeLock (US), Cylance Inc. (US), ThreatMetrix Inc. (US), Securonix Inc. (US), Sift Science (US), Acalvio Technologies (US), Darktrace (UK), SparkCognition Inc. (US), Fortinet (US), Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd (US), High-Tech Bridge (Switzerland), Deep Instinct (US), SentinelOne (US), Feedzai (US), Vectra (US) Zimperium (US), Argus Cyber Security (Israel), Nozomi Networks (US), BitSight Technologies (US), and Antivirus companies such as Kaspersky Lab (Russia), Bitdefender (Romania), and ESET (US).

Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=220634996

Software segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

Based on the offering segment, software is anticipated to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. Computer systems rely on integrated software to execute intricate operations, synthesizing data from hardware and processing it through AI systems for intelligent responses. The rise of AI in the cybersecurity software market is driven by a surge in security breaches targeting business applications, where hackers aim to access sensitive data. Stricter data privacy policies and regulations contribute to the increasing demand for AI-based cybersecurity solutions, addressing challenges posed by evolving cyber threats. The adoption of cybersecurity solutions is further propelled by the widespread use of connected devices, the BYOD trend in organizations, and the global increase in internet usage, all aimed at mitigating potential risks.

Managed service to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the services, managed services are anticipated to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Managed services are significantly shaping AI in cybersecurity, fostering a proactive defense landscape. AI algorithms in these services enhance real-time threat detection, automating incident responses for swift mitigation. Resource allocation is optimized through AI automation, allowing cybersecurity teams to focus on strategic initiatives. Continuous monitoring and adaptive security measures provide comprehensive coverage against evolving cyber threats. AI-powered risk management analyzes vast datasets, fortifying organizations against potential vulnerabilities. Scalability, flexibility, and predictive analytics empower organizations to anticipate and respond effectively to cyber threats. The strategic insights from AI facilitate informed decision-making, contributing to cost-effective and efficient cybersecurity operations.

Asia Pacific to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The CAGR of Asia Pacific is estimated to be highest during the forecast period. The AI in cybersecurity market in the Asia Pacific is poised for growth, driven by factors such as population rise and government policies. Emerging methodologies such as Machine Learning, IoT, Big Data analytics, and AI are being deployed as organizations shift to the cloud for enhanced production speed. The region faces evolving and sophisticated cyber threats, including ransomware, ad fraud malware, and DDoS attacks. Vulnerable countries such as India, Australia, Japan, China, and South Korea are focusing on robust defense infrastructure amidst increasing cyber warfare.

Top Companies in Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market

Major companies in the global AI in Cybersecurity Market NVIDIA (US), Intel (US), Xilinx Inc. (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea), Micron Technology, Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Microsoft (US), Palo Alto Networks Inc. (US), Trellix (US), CrowdStrike (US), NortonLifeLock (US), Cylance Inc. (US), ThreatMetrix Inc. (US), Securonix Inc. (US), Sift Science (US), Acalvio Technologies (US), Darktrace (UK), SparkCognition Inc. (US), Fortinet (US), Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd (US), High-Tech Bridge (Switzerland), Deep Instinct (US), SentinelOne (US), Feedzai (US), Vectra (US) Zimperium (US), Argus Cyber Security (Israel), Nozomi Networks (US), BitSight Technologies (US), and Antivirus companies such as Kaspersky Lab (Russia), Bitdefender (Romania), and ESET (US).

Recent Developments

NVIDIA and Oracle partnered to enable customers to solve business challenges with accelerated computing and AI. The collaboration aimed to bring the full NVIDIA accelerated computing stack—from GPUs to systems to software—to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

This partnership would enable organizations, including operators of vital importance (OIV) and operators of essential services (OES), to go further in adopting cloud technology.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd launched LPDDR5X DRAM with a processing speed of 8.5 gigabits per second (Gbps). It delivers low power consumption and high performance by fast processing the data, which is utilized in smartphones, PCs, high-performance computing (HPC), servers, and automobiles. LPDDR5X memory is AEC-Q100* certified, making it the ideal memory solution for high-stress automotive environments.

NVIDIA IGX is a platform for high-precision edge AI, bringing advanced security and proactive safety to sensitive industries such as manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, collaborated with Intel. Check Point Quantum IoT Protect would be available in Intel Pathfinder for RISC-V*, enabling IoT device developers to integrate cybersecurity easily without impacting product performance.

Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market Advantages:

AI analyses patterns and anomalies in massive datasets to enable the detection of sophisticated cyber threats.

By detecting departures from typical user and system behaviour, artificial intelligence (AI) for behavioural analysis improves proactive threat identification.

Routine cybersecurity chores are automated by AI, which streamlines procedures like incident response and frees up human experts to concentrate on strategic elements.

AI improves security for both cloud and individual device contexts, offering strong defence against constantly changing threats.

AI-powered analytics enables efficient analysis of large datasets, aiding security experts in gaining insights and identifying trends.

Report Objectives:

To describe and forecast the artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market, in terms of value, by offering, security type, technology, application, and vertical

To describe and forecast the artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market, in terms of value, by region—North America, Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East & Africa and Latin America

, , & and To provide detailed information regarding major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market positions in terms of ranking and core competencies2, along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

To analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, product developments, and ongoing research and development (R&D) in the artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market

To provide the illustrative segmentation, analysis, and projection of the main regional markets

Browse Adjacent Market: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Other Reports:

NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Multimodal Al Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Edge AI Software Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Explainable AI Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Knowledge Graph Market - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/artificial-intelligence-security-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/artificial-intelligence-security.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets