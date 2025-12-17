Non-Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market worth $1.43 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the non-anticoagulant rodenticides market is projected to grow from USD 1.11 billion in 2025 and to reach USD 1.43 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Non-Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market Trends & Insights:

Market growth is driven by regulatory restrictions on anticoagulants, rising rodent resistance, and the broader adoption of integrated pest management strategies worldwide.

The pellets segment holds a significant market share in the mode of application segment.

The spray segment is estimated to be the fastest growing, with a CAGR of 6.7%.

North America holds a significant share in the non-anticoagulant rodenticides market.

The non-anticoagulant rodenticides market is experiencing a rise in demand driven by rodent resistance to anticoagulants and stricter regulatory restrictions on traditional rodenticides. Growth in urbanization, food-processing, and agriculture is increasing the need for fast-acting, effective rodent control solutions. Products such as zinc phosphide, bromethalin, and cholecalciferol are preferred for their rapid action and lower risk of secondary poisoning. Additionally, food safety and environmental regulations are accelerating the adoption of low-residue, eco-friendly formulations. Market expansion is further supported by technological innovations such as microencapsulation, high-palatability baits, and sensor-integrated smart baiting systems, which enhance effectiveness while minimizing non-target exposure. These factors collectively drive growth across urban, industrial, and agricultural sectors globally.

Zinc phosphide type holds a significant share in the type segment of the non-anticoagulant rodenticides market due to its proven efficacy and widespread availability. It commands a major share in the type segment owing to its high efficacy, rapid action, and cost efficiency. It is extensively utilized across agriculture, food storage, and urban pest management for controlling rodent populations. Zinc phosphide is favored over other non-anticoagulants due to its ability to deliver rapid mortality, minimize bait aversion, and reduce crop or product losses. Its versatility in bait formulations and widespread availability further strengthen its market position. Moreover, increasing rodent resistance to anticoagulants and tightening regulatory restrictions on conventional rodenticides are driving the adoption of zinc phosphide-based solutions, reinforcing its dominance in the segment. Key players in the non-anticoagulant rodenticide market include BASF (Germany), Sumitomo Chemical (Japan), UPL Ltd./Arysta LifeScience (India), Bell Laboratories, Inc. (US), PCT Rural (Australia), and other players.

The pellets segment holds a significant market share in the mode of application segment.

Pellets hold a significant market share in the mode of application segment of the non-anticoagulant rodenticides market due to their effectiveness, ease of use, and versatility. Pellets are preferred for their ease of handling, accurate dosing, and high palatability to rodents, ensuring effective control in both urban and agricultural settings. They are widely used with zinc phosphide, bromethalin, and cholecalciferol formulations, providing rapid and targeted rodent management. Additionally, pellets offer enhanced stability and longer shelf life compared to liquid or powder forms, improving operational efficiency for pest control operators. The segment's prominence is further reinforced by integration into automated baiting systems and IPM programs, making pellets the dominant application mode in the non-anticoagulant rodenticides market.

Based on region, North America holds a significant share in the non-anticoagulant rodenticides market.

North America holds a significant share of the non-anticoagulant rodenticides market, driven by increasing rodent resistance to anticoagulants, stringent regulatory and food safety requirements, and strong adoption of acute toxicants such as zinc phosphide, bromethalin, and cholecalciferol. The region's large urban centers, extensive food-processing facilities, and agricultural operations further contribute to the demand for rapid and effective rodent control solutions. Moreover, the presence of major industry players and advanced pest management technologies, including pellet formulations and smart baiting systems, reinforces North America's leading position in this market segment.

Top Companies in the Non-Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market

The report profiles key players such as BASF (Germany), Sumitomo Chemical (Japan), UPL Ltd (India), Bell Laboratories, Inc. (US), PCT Rural (Australia), Animal Control Technologies (Australia), Imtrade CropScience (Australia), Rentokil Initial plc (UK), AG Schilling & Co (Germany), 4Farmers Australia (Australia), Farmalynx Pty Ltd (Australia), Zagro (Malaysia), JT Eaton & Co., Inc. (USA), Neogen Technologies (USA), and Liphatech, Inc. (US). These companies are actively engaged in manufacturing and supplying zinc phosphide, bromethalin, cholecalciferol, and other non-anticoagulant rodenticides across agricultural, urban, and industrial sectors globally.

