Artificial Intelligence (ML) breakthroughs: Complex Image Recognition using only few training samples on CPU (without GPU) for Bosch - BSH Smart Appliance POC, using Cognitive Explainable-AI (XAI)
Jun 01, 2021, 10:45 ET
POTOMAC, Md., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Advanced Computing, Inc. (ZAC), the pioneer Cognitive Explainable-AI (Artificial Intelligence) (Cognitive XAI) software startup, has made AI and Machine Learning (ML) breakthroughs: ZAC has achieved complex Image Recognition using only a few training samples, and using only an average laptop with low power CPU, for both training and recognition, for Smart Appliance proof-of-concept (POC) for BSH. This is in sharp contrast to the other algorithms in industry that require thousands or millions of samples, being trained on large GPU servers. "ZAC requires much less computing power and much less electrical power to run, which is great for mobile and edge computing, as well as environment, with less Carbon footprint," emphasized Dr. Saied Tadayon, CTO of ZAC. BSH Hausgeräte GmbH (a part of Robert Bosch GmbH) is the largest European manufacturer of home appliances.
ZAC is the first to demonstrate the novel and superior algorithms Cognition-based Explainable-AI (XAI), where various attributes and details of 3D (three dimensional) objects are recognized from any view or angle. "You cannot do this task with the other algorithms, such as Deep Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) or ResNets, even with an extremely large number of training samples, on GPU servers. That's basically hitting the limitations of CNNs or Neural Nets, which all other companies are using now," said Dr. Bijan Tadayon, CEO of ZAC.
Some applications are: e-commerce, ad network, autonomous vehicles, medical, satellite/ aerial imaging, and smart homes/ appliances.
ZAC owns a very strong IP portfolio with over 450 inventions, including 11 issued US patents.
ZAC has an impressive team of scientists and developers. The development is headed by Saied Tadayon, a scientist and veteran software developer, who got his PhD from Cornell at age 23. ZAC world-renowned advisors include Prof. David Lee (Nobel Laureate, Physics), Prof. Mory Gharib (former Vice Provost of Research, Caltech), Prof. Robert Buhrman (former Sr. Vice Provost of Research, Cornell), and Prof. Mo Jamshidi (UTSA, Founding Dir. of NASA Center for Autonomous Control, and US Army Science Board member). The late Prof. Lotfi Zadeh of UC Berkeley ("Father of Fuzzy Logic", co-inventor of Z-Transform, and AI Hall-of-Fame inductee) is also one of ZAC inventors.
