Artificial Intelligence (ML) breakthroughs: Complex Image Recognition using only few training samples on CPU (without GPU) for Bosch - BSH Smart Appliance POC, using Cognitive Explainable-AI (XAI)

POTOMAC, Md., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Advanced Computing, Inc. (ZAC), the pioneer Cognitive Explainable-AI (Artificial Intelligence) (Cognitive XAI) software startup, has made AI and Machine Learning (ML) breakthroughs: ZAC has achieved complex Image Recognition using only a few training samples, and using only an average laptop with low power CPU, for both training and recognition, for Smart Appliance proof-of-concept (POC) for BSH. This is in sharp contrast to the other algorithms in industry that require thousands or millions of samples, being trained on large GPU servers. "ZAC requires much less computing power and much less electrical power to run, which is great for mobile and edge computing, as well as environment, with less Carbon footprint," emphasized Dr. Saied Tadayon, CTO of ZAC. BSH Hausgeräte GmbH (a part of Robert Bosch GmbH) is the largest European manufacturer of home appliances.