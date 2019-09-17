Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at TransPerfect's GlobalLink NEXT 2019 Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced the program for the GlobalLink NEXT North America conference to be held October 21–23 in San Francisco, including a sharp focus on artificial intelligence (AI).

In addition to sessions on trends in global content, digital marketing, and technology, GlobalLink NEXT 2019 will feature breakouts, a panel, and a closing keynote all dedicated to AI. The panel, entitled "Beautiful Data," will discuss AI training and data optimization and will be led by AI experts from Apple, Amazon, Cirrus, Fujitsu, and MIT. Breakout sessions will cover the use of AI in machine translation to drive efficiencies for global organizations and management of AI data via TransPerfect's new DataForce platform.

Technologist, prolific inventor, entrepreneur, and writer Louis Rosenberg, PhD, will deliver the closing keynote address around AI and its place in the world. Louis is CEO and Chief Scientist at Unanimous AI.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "The use cases for AI-enabled solutions in managing global content are expanding exponentially. We are excited to focus our program on AI at GlobalLink NEXT and look forward to presenting our attendees with insights from thought leaders from across the field."

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

