TransPerfect's GlobalLink Technology Honored in 13 Categories of G2's Winter 2026 Report

Awards Span Localization, Website Translation Tools, and Enterprise Content Workflows

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced that its GlobalLink® technology has been recognized as a leader in Enterprise Translation Management and Enterprise Website Translation Tools in the G2 Winter 2026 Report.

GlobalLink's rankings are based on verified user feedback collected by G2, with reviewers frequently citing its usability, quality customer support, and enterprise capabilities. The Winter 2026 Report continues a pattern of strong performance in G2 reports, where GlobalLink has regularly been recognized as a leader across multiple categories.

In the Winter 2026 Report, GlobalLink received 19 honors across 13 categories:

Leader – Enterprise Translation Management

– Enterprise Translation Management Leader – Enterprise Website Translation Tools

– Enterprise Website Translation Tools Leader – Mid-Market Translation Management

– Mid-Market Translation Management Leader – Localization

– Localization Leader – Software Localization Tools

– Software Localization Tools Leader – Translation Management

– Translation Management Best Support – Mid-Market Website Translation Tools

– Mid-Market Website Translation Tools Best Relationship – Enterprise Translation Management

– Enterprise Translation Management Best Relationship – Enterprise Website Translation Tools

– Enterprise Website Translation Tools Best Meets Requirements – Mid-Market Website Translation Tools

– Mid-Market Website Translation Tools Easiest to Do Business With – Mid-Market Website Translation Tools

– Mid-Market Website Translation Tools Easiest to Use – Mid-Market Website Translation Tools

– Mid-Market Website Translation Tools Users Most Likely to Recommend – Enterprise Translation Management

– Enterprise Translation Management Users Most Likely to Recommend – Mid-Market Website Translation Tools

– Mid-Market Website Translation Tools Momentum Leader – Translation Management

– Translation Management Momentum Leader – Software Localization Tools

– Software Localization Tools Regional Leader – United Kingdom Translation Management

– United Kingdom Translation Management Regional Leader – Enterprise EMEA Translation Management

– Enterprise EMEA Translation Management Regional Leader – Enterprise Europe Translation Management

GlobalLink is TransPerfect's award-winning technology suite combining translation, AI-powered content creation, workflow automation, and system integrations in one scalable enterprise solution.

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe commented, "We appreciate our clients for sharing their feedback and G2 for capturing those insights. GlobalLink's continued strengths reflect the value it provides to organizations managing multilingual content and workflows at scale."

About G2

G2 is one of the largest peer-to-peer software review platforms, reaching over 90 million software buyers annually. The platform hosts more than 2.5 million trusted user reviews for over 180,000 software and service companies. G2 Reports are released quarterly and rank software based on verified user reviews, customer satisfaction, and market presence. Learn more at www.g2.com/products/globallink/reviews.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 150 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

