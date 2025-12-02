TransPerfect Legal Strengthens Global Team with New Key Hires in Seattle and Dubai

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect Legal, the global leader in legal technology, AI, and advisory services, today announced two strategic appointments that strengthen its consulting and investigations capabilities in high-growth markets: Angie Nolet as Vice President of Consulting & Information Governance in Seattle, and Haleh Hamzavian as Senior Director of Investigations in Dubai.

Nolet brings more than a decade of experience as a legal and eDiscovery leader in both corporate and law firm settings. Most recently, she served as Senior Corporate Counsel at Redfin, where she managed litigation and led the company's eDiscovery program. Prior to that, she practiced at an Am Law 100 firm in the Seattle area. Nolet is also the founder and co-host of eDiscovery Chicks, a podcast dedicated to advancing thought leadership in the eDiscovery community.

In her new role, Nolet will advise clients and internal teams on complex consulting and governance projects, helping legal departments and law firms implement efficient, defensible data strategies across the litigation and investigation lifecycle.

"TransPerfect combines smart technology, talented people, and a deep commitment to clients, and that's exactly the kind of team I want to be part of," Nolet said. "I'm thrilled to contribute to the next chapter of growth and innovation."

Hamzavian joins TransPerfect Legal as Senior Director of Investigations for the Middle East, based in Dubai. Qualified in both the UK and Australia, she brings more than a decade of experience spanning white-collar crime, fraud, and corporate investigations. She began her career with the Crown Prosecution Service, specializing in confiscating criminal assets, before moving to a London litigation boutique and later a prominent UK family office as a Senior Solicitor. Most recently, she held an in-house legal role at a Dubai-based fintech company overseeing regulatory and compliance matters.

At TransPerfect Legal, Hamzavian will lead the expansion of the firm's investigations practice across the Middle East. She will advise clients on fraud, compliance, and enforcement matters, working closely with TransPerfect's global forensics, consulting, and eDiscovery teams.

"The Middle East represents a dynamic and growing market for investigations and compliance services," Hamzavian stated. "I'm excited to bring TransPerfect's proven technology and global expertise to clients navigating increasingly complex regulatory environments in the region."

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe remarked, "We welcome these new strategic hires to the team and we believe our clients will immediately benefit from their expertise."

About TransPerfect Legal

TransPerfect Legal is the global leader in legal technology, AI, and advisory services for Am Law 200 and Global 100 law firms as well as corporate legal departments. With offices in more than 150 cities worldwide, solutions include forensic technology and consulting, eDiscovery and early data assessment, managed review and legal staffing, language services, deposition and trial support, and paper discovery, all offered alongside the Reef Technology ecosystem, TransPerfect Legal's suite of proprietary applications that address the needs of legal and regulatory practitioners around the world. For more information, please visit www.transperfectlegal.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 150 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

SOURCE TransPerfect