Artificial Turf Creates the Perfect Backyard for Play

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthetic grass offers more than just money-saving practicality; it also offers homeowners versatile design possibilities that will transform their home into a custom oasis. One family utilized two popular Synthetic Grass Warehouse turf varieties to achieve their dream backyard, seeking a durable landscape solution that would provide hours of fun across multiple interactive backyard activities. From a personal putting green to a low-maintenance pickleball court, Turf Solutions PDX put their technical ability on display and created the ultimate backyard for one Portland, OR client.

Artificial putting green installation in Portland, Oregon by Turf Solutions PDX.

Turf Solutions PDX recently installed 1,745 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Nylon Putt 2-Tone and Tacoma in a home in Portland, OR. TigerTurf Nylon Putt 2-Tone — used for the putting green surface — features a dual coloring of field green and lime green, and it has a face weight of 36 ounces. With a 0.5-inch pile height, it is ideal for residential and commercial putting green applications. Everlast Tacoma — used for the fringe around the putting green — has dual field green and mid-olive green blade tones, and it has a pile height of 1.75 inches. With a 90-ounce face weight, it is ideal for projects anticipating moderate to heavy foot traffic. Both turf products are manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight. All artificial grass products from Synthetic Grass Warehouse are also non-toxic, lead-free, and will drain at a rate of more than 30 inches per hour per square yard.

Turf Solutions PDX's client was seeking to transform their backyard with two custom putting greens and a pickleball court. With so many interactive elements that would receive high foot traffic, they chose these two Synthetic Grass Warehouse turf products for their durability and low maintenance requirements. They wanted something that would last them for years to come, so the low pile heights used for the landscape turf and putting green surface accomplished this while remaining lush and beautiful. They also needed a landscaping solution that would remain green, dry, and playable year-round. "It is difficult to grow a healthy, natural lawn in the Pacific Northwest due to the many months of cold, wet weather," explained Turf Solutions PDX co-owner Dave Parker. "Artificial turf is a perfect alternative for our clients."

Turf Solutions PDX was founded by co-owners Dave Parker and Ron Rios in 2019, and they now proudly serve the Greater Portland area. With more than a decade in the industry, Parker and Rios sought to provide high-quality, long-lasting, evergreen synthetic grass to a waterlogged PNW clientele. They pride themselves on supplying a wide range of the highest-quality synthetic grass products on the market, and they pair these products with sublime installation quality that guarantees customer satisfaction. Although currently serving the Portland area, they plan to continue growing the company and hope to branch out into other states in the future.

Turf Solutions PDX is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for September 2023.

Turf Solutions PDX:

Turf Solutions PDX is proud to serve Portland, OR, and the surrounding area. Founded by co-owners Dave Parker and Ron Rios in 2019, Turf Solutions PDX prides itself on providing beautiful, resilient, and safe artificial grass installations that last for decades. Parker and Rios's years of experience and strong partnership are reflected in their team's technical competence and attention to detail. You can learn more about Turf Solutions PDX and view their other installations by visiting https://turfsolutionspdx.com .

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com .

SOURCE Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.