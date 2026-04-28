Artisan Chocolate Company Sweetens Labeling Operations with Epson ColorWorks

Casa Chocolates Onboards ColorWorks On-Demand Color Label

Printers for Small-Batch Production

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- San Antonio-based retailer and wholesaler of small-batch, handmade, bean-to-bar fine chocolates, Casa Chocolates, recently invested in ColorWorks® color label printers to help cut cost and waste by bringing its product labeling in-house. Casa Chocolates produces dark and milk chocolate and specialty bars, and prides itself on using only ethically and organically sourced ingredients. With ColorWorks, the company now manages everything from production to packaging in-house with on-demand label solutions, better complementing its artisanal products and handcrafted approach.

Before integrating ColorWorks for in-house labeling, Casa Chocolates outsourced its labels, facing challenges such as poor print quality, label adhesion issues, and minimum order quantities that resulted in unused labels and ultimately wasted funds. "Flexibility, time savings and cost were most important to us as we looked for a new labeling solution," said Brian Mikiten, former owner of Casa Chocolates, who decided to bring labeling in-house ColorWorks.

To bring greater flexibility to operations, the chocolate maker sought the expertise of Elisha Karan with Kenco Label, who recommended two ColorWorks CW-C6000A color label printers equipped with automatic cutters, which now run daily as part of the production workflow. "While Casa Chocolates doesn't rely heavily on full-color labels, ColorWorks printers excel not only in color but also in producing exceptionally crisp, clear black text," said Elisha. "Many of my customers print labels with minimal color and yet the reliability, durability and sharp black text quality that ColorWorks delivers still makes it the best choice."

"As a small chocolate maker, we're constantly experimenting with new ingredients and seasonal recipes," said Derik Swee, co-owner of Casa Chocolates and graduate of The Culinary Institute of America, the world's premier culinary college. "By using ColorWorks, we can update barcodes, add expiration dates and print exactly the labels we need for each batch. If we update a recipe or launch a new bar, we can adjust the label immediately. It gives us the flexibility to be creative while keeping our inventory organized without ordering hundreds or thousands of labels that we might never use."

Each Casa Chocolate bar features a front label specifying the type and a back label with tasting notes and ingredients, barcode, dates and FDA requirements. The varieties are distinguished through subtle color cues. For example, milk chocolate bars feature brown text, while dark chocolate bars use black text, with additional colors used for specific flavors. The packaging is designed to have a simple, yet elegant and clean look. "Our label aesthetic is simple by design; it's meant to communicate the wholesome, natural characteristics of our chocolate," said Derik.

With ColorWorks on-demand color label printers for in-house label printing, Casa Chocolates has also benefited from:

Product experimentation and creative flexibility: By bringing labeling in-house, Casa Chocolates can now test new varieties and products in small batches without committing to large runs of pre-printed labels. Emily Roberts, co-owner of Casa Chocolates notes, "If ingredients change, we can easily update labels instantly." Seasonal offerings and limited releases are now easier to produce. Emily continues, "For Valentine's Day, we were able to experiment with different flavors, printing the exact number of labels needed as production quantities became clear."

Waste and inventory management improvements: On-demand printing capabilities eliminate the need to store large volumes of pre-printed labels or discard outdated labels. Instead, labels are printed when needed, reducing costs associated with outsourcing and reducing the need for inventory space.

New wholesale opportunities: Custom labeling has opened the doors for Casa Chocolates to create co-branded products with wholesale clients by simply adding logos or desired information to labels.

With labeling no longer a bottleneck, Casa Chocolates is focused on expanding its product line while staying true to its artisanal roots. "We're looking forward to expanding beyond bars to offer truffles, fudge, bonbons, peanut butter cups and other chocolate sweets," said Derik.

"The ColorWorks label printers help ensure Casa Chocolates' labeling and packaging evolve as quickly as its creativity, supporting innovation while preserving the craft that sets its chocolates apart," said Connie Kuo, product manager, Epson America.

ColorWorks color label printers deliver highly durable, full-color labels for food and consumer packaged goods (CPG) and provide flexibility and reliability that brands and businesses need. On-demand, one-step color label printing can help food and CPG brands simplify packaging operations, reduce production time and maintain consistent, high-quality labeling. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/colorworks.

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