Artizen Oils Recalls Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirements, Risk of Poisoning

WASHINGTON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Artizen Oils Wintergreen and Birch 100 percent Pure & Natural Therapeutic Grade Essential Oils

Hazard: The bottles are not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, posing a poisoning risk if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should immediately remove the essential oils from the reach of children and contact Artizen Oils for a free replacement child-resistant cap.

Consumer Contact:

Artizen Oils at 800-986-9413 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT Monday through Friday; email at support@artizenoils.com, put "Free Replacement Cap" in the subject line of the e-mail and in the body, provide your name, address, the bottle size for which you are requesting a replacement cap and the date you purchased the product; or online at artizenoils.com and click on "Recall Information" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 6,000

Description:

This recall includes all 1- and 2-ounce clear glass bottles of wintergreen and birch essential oils purchased prior to April 15, 2019. The label on each bottle displays Artizen Oils' logo and the name of the product.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Online at eBay.com, Amazon.com, and Walmart.com from June 2017 through April 2019 for between $10 and $17.

Manufacturer: Artizen Oils LLC, of Denver, Colo.

Manufactured in: United States

Recall Number: 19-199

