U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Launches National Recall Fraud Effort as Part of Trump Administration's Anti-Fraud Initiative

Agency Seeks Public Input on How to Strengthen Tools to Detect and Deter Fraud and Abuse in Consumer Recalls

WASHINGTON, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) today announced a national effort to tackle fraud and abuse in consumer product recalls. CPSC is seeking public input on how to better prevent recall fraud without making it harder for consumers to access remedies or increasing compliance burdens for companies.

Comments can be submitted here and must be received within 60 days of publication in the Federal Register.

CPSC is seeking input from businesses, recall administrators, consumer advocates, and the public on:

The scope and characteristics of recall fraud

The costs and impacts on recall programs and consumers

Effective tools and strategies to detect and deter fraud

Ways to reduce fraud without increasing burdens on legitimate consumers

without increasing burdens on legitimate consumers Potential actions the Commission can take under its existing authorities

"Consumer product recalls are one of our most important safety tools," said CPSC Acting Chairman Peter A. Feldman. "Recall fraud is not a victimless offense. It undermines product safety, drains resources, and makes it harder to get dangerous products out of American homes."

CPSC uses recalls as a critical tool to remove hazardous products from the marketplace, often working with companies to provide consumer-friendly remedies such as refunds, repairs, or replacements that incentivize consumers to stop using unsafe products. Fraud can drive up costs, reduce participation, distort data, and ultimately make recalls less effective.

Today's announcement is part of the Trump administration's broader, whole-of-government strategy to combat fraud, improve program integrity, and ensure taxpayer and private-sector resources are used efficiently.

About CPSC

CPSC is the federal agency charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury associated with thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the agency was established more than 50 years ago, CPSC has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, contributing to a decline in related injuries.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission-ordered recall or to a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

- Contact a media specialist.

Contact: Shira Rawlinson; 240-429-3946

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission