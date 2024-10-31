Arts and Crafts Market to Grow by USD 35.45 Billion (2024-2028) as Gifting Culture Expands, AI-Powered Market Evolution Report - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global arts and crafts market size is estimated to grow by USD 35.45 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Expanding culture of gifting is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing demand for eco-friendly arts and crafts materials. However, limited technological access poses a challenge.Key market players include Asian Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd., Divya Exports, Fuzen Decor Bali, Gangamani Fashions, Gangga Sukta, HN Handicrafts, Kathmandu Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd., Laizhou Zhonghe Arts & Crafts Co. Ltd, Minhou Minxing Weaving Co. Ltd., Native Crafts and Arts, OSM HANDICRAFT, PT. Harmoni Jaya Kreasi, RTCrafts Enterprise, S. N. Handicrafts, Sana Hastakala, Ten Thousand Villages, The India Craft House, Unique Handicrafts, Vietnam Handicraft Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Hengtai Crafts Manufacturing Co. Ltd..

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global arts and crafts market is experiencing a notable trend towards the utilization of eco-friendly materials, fueled by heightened consumer awareness and the preference for sustainable products. A prime example of this trend is the ingenious application of water hyacinth, a plant commonly viewed as a nuisance in aquatic environments, in the creation of high-value craft items. In Indonesia, local artisans are capitalizing on the abundant availability of this resource to produce a range of eco-friendly crafts. These offerings include fashion bags, storage baskets, mats, flower vases, tissue holders, and custom-made decorative lamps. The allure of these products lies in their functionality, natural beauty, and commitment to sustainable practices, making them highly desirable to eco-conscious consumers. The expanding demand for eco-friendly arts and crafts materials transcends local markets, reaching consumers globally. This trend is propelling the arts and crafts industry towards more innovative and sustainable practices.

The Arts and Crafts market is thriving with trends like DIY culture, handicrafts, and art supplies leading the way. E-commerce and online retail have made handmade goods more accessible than ever, allowing consumers to purchase DIY kits for painting and drawing, sewing and fabric, paper crafts, and kids crafts from the comfort of their homes. Technology integration in the form of online purchasing and customized packaging adds convenience. Tourism and cultural diversity have also influenced the market, with crafting workshops offering unique, handmade experiences. The therapeutic activity aspect of arts and crafts continues to grow in popularity. Handmade gifts, traditional art activities, and creative hobbies are all on the rise. The online retail industry is seeing a demand for raw materials and craft tools. Recycled and biodegradable products are also gaining traction, reflecting consumers' increasing focus on sustainability. Educational institutes are also embracing the trend, offering courses in various arts and crafts disciplines. Overall, the Arts and Crafts market is a vibrant and diverse sector that continues to evolve with the times.

Market Challenges

The arts and crafts market faces a significant challenge due to limited access to modern technology for many artisans. This lack of access impedes their ability to effectively market and sell their products online. Traditional methods of creation and sales restrict their reach to potential customers. The absence of digital marketing skills and e-commerce platforms means missing out on the vast opportunities of online marketplaces. This technological gap negatively impacts sales and competition in a digital world. Bridging this gap is essential for enhancing market visibility, increasing sales, and ensuring the long-term sustainability of artisan businesses, particularly in regions with limited internet connectivity and technological infrastructure. Addressing this issue can significantly benefit artisans by opening new avenues for growth and market expansion.





Arts and crafts market is a vibrant industry that includes various sectors like crafting workshops, cultural diversity, handmade gifts, technology integration, customized packaging, online purchasing, raw materials, educational institutes, DIY culture, therapeutic activities, creative hobbies, traditional art activities, online retail industry, recycled products, and biodegradable products. Challenges in this market include providing authentic crafting experiences in workshops, embracing cultural diversity, offering unique handmade gifts, integrating technology for better customer experience, providing customized packaging, ensuring easy online purchasing, sourcing quality raw materials, collaborating with educational institutes, promoting DIY culture, offering therapeutic activities, catering to various creative hobbies, preserving traditional art activities, competing in the online retail industry, using recycled and biodegradable products, and providing a wide range of art supplies for painting, drawing, sewing, fabric, paper crafts, kids crafts, and craft tools. Tourism also plays a significant role in promoting handcrafted goods as souvenirs and therapeutic activities.

Segment Overview

This arts and crafts market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Paper crafts

1.2 Decorative crafts

1.3 Functional crafts

1.4 Textile crafts

1.5 Fashion crafts Distribution Channel 2.1 Online

2.2 Offline Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Paper crafts- The paper crafts sector within the global arts and crafts market exhibits vibrant diversity, with eco-friendly and traditional paper crafts representing distinct segments. Eco-friendly paper crafts are gaining ground due to the rising consumer preference for sustainable and eco-conscious products. Vendors such as Ten Thousand Villages in the US lead this trend, providing a diverse range of eco-friendly paper craft products. For instance, their Paper Heart Box is crafted from recycled magazines and posters, while their Coiled Paper Cat Box is made from recycled paper strips. These items showcase traditional techniques and support artisans from Mai Vietnamese Handicrafts in Ho Chi Minh City. The emphasis on sustainability and local support aligns with the growing consumer demand for eco-friendly and socially responsible products. Traditional paper crafts continue to be a staple in the market, offering a wide array of functional and artistic products. Kathmandu Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd. In Nepal is a notable vendor in this segment, providing an extensive collection of traditional paper craft items. Their product line includes handmade lokta paper, renowned for its durability and unique texture, suitable for various applications such as lampshades, notebooks, and journals. They also offer greeting cards and envelopes, paper bags and boxes, and decorative paper garlands, all crafted using time-honored techniques. The allure of traditional paper crafts lies in their ability to combine functionality with artistic expression, making them a popular choice among consumers who appreciate the craftsmanship and cultural heritage associated with these products. In summary, the paper crafts segment of the global arts and crafts market showcases a rich array of products catering to diverse consumer preferences. Eco-friendly paper crafts are gaining momentum due to their sustainability and social impact, while traditional paper crafts continue to be valued for their quality and cultural significance. Both segments contribute significantly to the overall market, offering unique products that cater to the evolving needs of consumers. As the demand for eco-friendly and traditional paper crafts continues to grow, vendors are expected to expand their offerings, further enriching the market landscape.

Research Analysis

Arts and crafts refer to the creation of decorative and functional objects using various techniques and materials by hand. Handicrafts, a subset of arts and crafts, involve the use of traditional techniques and raw materials. Art supplies are essential tools and materials used in creating arts and crafts projects. With the rise of e-commerce and online retail, the arts and crafts market has seen a DIY (Do-it-yourself) culture. Painting and drawing, sewing and fabric work, paper crafts, and kids' crafts are popular categories within this market. Craft tools, including scissors, glue guns, and rulers, are essential for creating handmade goods. Tourism and cultural diversity have also played a significant role in the arts and crafts market, with many destinations offering crafting workshops and showcasing handcrafted goods. Technology integration has transformed the industry, allowing for customized packaging, online purchasing, and educational resources. Brick-and-mortar stores continue to thrive alongside online retailers, offering a tactile shopping experience. The therapeutic activity of crafting has gained popularity, with many turning to arts and crafts as a hobby and stress reliever. Handmade gifts remain a staple of the market, and educational institutes offer classes and certifications in various crafting techniques.

Market Research Overview

Discover the vibrant world of Arts and Crafts, a creative movement that celebrates handmade items and DIY culture. From Painting and Drawing to Sewing and Fabric, Paper Crafts, Kids Crafts, and more, the Arts and Crafts scene encompasses a wide range of artistic expressions. Art supplies are essential for any crafter, and with the rise of E-commerce and Online retail, accessing these supplies has never been easier. DIY Culture is at the heart of Arts and Crafts, allowing individuals to express their creativity through Handicrafts and Handmade Goods. Technology Integration has also played a significant role, with Customized packaging and Online purchasing making it simpler than ever to share unique, Handcrafted creations with the world. Tourism and Cultural Diversity have also been influenced by Arts and Crafts, with many destinations offering Crafting Workshops and showcasing Traditional art activities. The Online retail industry continues to grow, offering a vast selection of Raw materials, Educational institutes, and Recycled products for crafters of all levels. Arts and Crafts are not just about creating beautiful objects; they are also Therapeutic Activities that promote relaxation, mindfulness, and self-expression. Biodegradable products and a focus on sustainability are becoming increasingly important in the Arts and Crafts community, reflecting a commitment to preserving the environment while continuing to create beautiful, handmade items.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Paper Crafts



Decorative Crafts



Functional Crafts



Textile Crafts



Fashion Crafts

Distribution Channel

Online



Offline

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

