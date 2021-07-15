Artsberry Brings Awareness to Rise in Asian Hate Crimes Through Insightful Asian Voice Brunch Talk

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artsberry, a multi-cultural creative platform for modern artists, is doing its part to address the alarming rise of Asian hate crimes by presenting a series of Asian Voice events to draw attention to the personal stories and experiences of Asian artists. Among the events was an Asian Voice Brunch Talk, held June 13, 2021 in New York City – an interview-style talk featuring notable New York-based Asian artists sharing their own experiences with racial discrimination and opinions regarding Asian hate.

"We saw an extraordinary rise in Asian hate crimes during the COVID-19 pandemic, and are grateful to have a community of voices that can speak to their own experiences in an effort to help combat the problem," said Artsberry CMO Stephanie. "We believe the arts are a universal language that serves as the best way to fight hate, and hope our Asian Voice Brunch Talk was insightful and eye-opening."

The event featured the perspectives of dancer Chieh Hsiung, violinist Yu-Wei Hsiao and performance artist Ray Tsou. Hsiung launched her dance career in Taiwan and relocated to New York City in 2016, presenting her choreography across the U.S. and Taiwan through concert tours and TV series. Hsiao was also born and raised in Taiwan, with his talents leading to featured performances with a variety of notable artists and his selection as a Violin Principal at the Mannes Orchestra in New York City. Tsou is a Taiwanese visual and performance artist and current member of The Art Student League of New York where she continues creating artworks.

During the Brunch Talk, each offered their unique insights and personal experiences regarding Asian hate crimes, with each noting they have not experienced such crimes directly, but deeply understand the hardships of being an Asian living in New York City. They collectively agree that while many Americans are simply interested in learning or celebrating their Asian culture, the way it is approached can sometimes leave these artists feeling offended. This has led to them becoming more tolerant and considering the perspective of others before they react.

In order to support the development of Asian artists in the work, academic and creative environments, and to further promote equality in the industry, ArtsBerry launched "The Asian Voice" event which includes "Artist Interview," "Studio Reveal," "Work Exhibition" and "Solo Show". For their exceptional work, ArtsBerry will hold a Solo Show for them and invite media. After being reviewed by professional organizations, the "Berry Prize" will be awarded to encourage outstanding Asian artists.

