ARUP Laboratories Reduces Turnaround Time on Panel Analysis by 30% with GenomOncology

CLEVELAND, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenomOncology announced today that ARUP Laboratories (ARUP) has chosen to extend its use of the GenomOncology (GO) Precision Oncology API Suite by integrating the GO Clinical Trial and Therapy Matching APIs into its current workflows to strengthen its patient care offerings.

ARUP is dedicated to enhancing patient care by providing advanced, guideline-appropriate testing to streamline patient diagnosis and treatment. As a CAP-, ISO 15189-, and CLIA-certified diagnostic lab with more than 35 years of experience, ARUP is at the forefront of diagnostic medicine.

In 2019, ARUP selected and implemented the GO Precision Oncology API Suite due to the depth of annotation sources within the solution, its overall flexibility, and its ability to be easily integrated into ARUP's current workflows and processes. Since implementing the GO Precision Oncology API Suite, ARUP has reduced its turnaround time on panel analysis and variant annotation by nearly 30%, enabling its Clinical Variant Scientist team to analyze more cases and spend less time documenting variant classification information.

Due to these increased efficiencies, ARUP is expanding its use of the GO Precision Oncology API Suite by incorporating the GO Clinical Trial and Therapy Matching APIs into its current framework. The GO Clinical Trial and Therapy Matching APIs will allow the ARUP team to match patients to biomarker-relevant clinical trials and approved therapies based on the combination of variant interpretation and disease information. By utilizing these APIs, ARUP will be able to provide clinicians an expanded list of patient treatment options and will enhance the value it offers its clients.

"GenomOncology's Precision Oncology API Suite has allowed us to offload a significant fraction of work, saving our team a lot of time and energy. Clinical Variant Scientists no longer need to pull annotation information directly from multiple sources, as all of this information is compiled into one place by GO and ARUP's biocomputing team," said Steven Friedman, Clinical Variant Scientist and Supervisor, New York Qualified (NYQ).

"Our Precision Oncology API Suite enables institutions to extend the knowledge of GenomOncology's Precision Oncology Platform by integrating directly with in-house systems and workflows, providing an extensive database of annotations and treatment options that can be utilized to enhance patient care," said Jon Fretthold, Director of Account Management at GenomOncology.

Read more about the results from ARUP's implementation of GenomOncology's Precision Oncology API Suite.

About ARUP Laboratories

Founded in 1984, ARUP Laboratories is a national reference laboratory and a nonprofit enterprise of the University of Utah and its Department of Pathology. ARUP offers more than 3,000 tests and test combinations, ranging from routine screening tests to esoteric molecular and genetic assays. ARUP serves clients across the United States, including many of the nation's top university teaching hospitals and children's hospitals, as well as multihospital groups, major commercial laboratories, group purchasing organizations, military and other government facilities, and major clinics. In addition, ARUP is a worldwide leader in innovative laboratory research and development, led by the efforts of the ARUP Institute for Clinical and Experimental Pathology®. ARUP is ISO 15189 CAP accredited. Learn more at www.aruplab.com.

About GenomOncology

GenomOncology provides the healthcare community with data-driven insights to improve cancer care. GenomOncology strengthens your precision oncology program by transforming valuable, but unusable data, into actionable oncology treatment options and strategic insights. GenomOncology's Precision Oncology Platform (POP) powers its comprehensive set of end-to-end software solutions that enhance decision support. POP combines both proprietary content and public and licensed data sets with your internal patient data to provide you the information necessary to improve patient outcomes. Learn more at www.genomoncology.com .

