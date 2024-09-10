GenomOncology Partners with Precipio to Advance Myeloid Testing and Reporting

CLEVELAND, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- September 4th, 2024. GenomOncology, a leading provider of precision medicine software, and Precipio, a specialty cancer diagnostics company, announced their strategic partnership aimed at advancing myeloid testing and clinical genomic reporting.

GenomOncology's Pathology Workbench will be utilized as the tertiary analysis and fully-customized clinical genomic reporting platform for Precipio's Next Generation Sequencing test for myeloid neoplasms. This test is integrated with Precipio's laboratory information systems, empowering their team to efficiently deliver test results to the ordering physician.

Precipio needed a systematic approach to analysis and reporting and selected GenomOncology's Pathology Workbench to provide support for variant filtering and interpretation, case review, customizable reporting, and matching appropriate therapy and clinical trial options to each patient.

"The collaboration with GenomOncology allows Precipio to accelerate a best-in-class clinical reporting solution in the marketplace to serve our customers," said Zaki Sabet, Chief Operating Officer at Precipio.

"The robust knowledgebase embedded in the GenomOncology Pathology Workbench will empower Precipio to advance variant interpretation for their NGS testing. The solution will accelerate the entire process, from sample to the clinical genomic report, giving healthcare providers faster insights into recommended treatment options," said Garreth Hippe, Chief Commercial Officer at GenomOncology.

The GenomOncology Pathology Workbench offers an efficient workflow for quality control and technical analysis, supported by a comprehensive knowledgebase containing annotations, evidence, clinical trial data, and therapy approvals and guidelines for automated interpretation. The GenomOncology Pathology Workbench extends its capabilities beyond NGS-based data, and can be configured to incorporate additional tests like FISH, IHC, or karyotype, enhancing prognostic and therapeutic impact.

About Precipio

Precipio is a healthcare biotechnology company focused on cancer diagnostics. Our mission is to address the pervasive problem of cancer misdiagnoses by developing solutions in the form of diagnostic products and services. Our products and services deliver higher accuracy, improved laboratory workflow, and ultimately better patient outcomes, which reduce healthcare expenses. Precipio develops innovative technologies in our laboratory where we design, test, validate, and use these products clinically, improving diagnostic outcomes. Precipio then commercializes these technologies as proprietary products that serve the global laboratory community and further scales Precipio's reach to eradicate misdiagnosis. For more information, please visit www.precipiodx.com.

About GenomOncology

GenomOncology is a software company that provides the healthcare community with data-driven insights to improve cancer care. GenomOncology strengthens precision oncology programs by transforming valuable but unusable data into actionable oncology treatment options and strategic insights. GenomOncology's Precision Oncology Platform (POP) powers its comprehensive set of end-to-end software solutions that enhance decision support. POP combines both proprietary content and public and licensed data sets with your internal patient data to provide the information necessary to improve patient outcomes. Learn more at www.genomoncology.com .

