Arvato Accelerates Digital Transformation with SAP® Model Company for HR

"Shorter implementation times and easy harmonization of global processes, including employee and manager self-services and organizational charts for mobile devices provided by SAP Model Company for HR, was exactly what we needed," said Kai Burr, CHRO, Arvato Financial Solutions. "We've been able to accelerate our digital HR transformation and deliver the consumer-grade tools and personalized experiences our employees and managers expect. The end-to-end capabilities of SAP SuccessFactors solutions have enabled us to truly simplify and transform our HR processes, driving significant improvements in efficiency and employee engagement."

SAP Model Company for HR is a preconfigured, ready-to-use service based on the hundreds of successful HR software projects led by SAP Digital Business Services with its proven implementation approach, leading practices, clear guidance and predictable outcomes.

Arvato Financial Solutions selected SAP Model Company for HR to help overcome HR process challenges, including siloed local systems, limited self-service capabilities and lack of cross-border reporting capabilities. Using the service, it developed manage workforce software, which consists of SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, to drive accelerated time to value and rapid user adoption. The software provides Arvato with a next-generation core HR software system that improves the employee experience while helping HR establish controls and integrate business insights. Automated localization helps the company keep up with changing laws and regulations.

"Our cloud implementation approach, focusing on fit-to-standard and leading practices, are helping our customers reach business outcomes in a much faster way," said Carlos Granda, Senior Vice President, Global Customer Success & Cloud Services, SAP. "We are excited to be working with Arvato in its HR transformation journey and look forward to a continued partnership to innovate and drive the employee experience in its organization."

Arvato joins more than 6,400 global organizations in 193 countries leveraging SAP SuccessFactors solutions to prioritize employees and empower them to succeed. As digital transformation continues to be critical to the success of today's increasingly global workforce, more organizations are depending on leading SAP SuccessFactors solutions to provide exceptional employee experiences and help optimize HR strategies.

For more information on SAP Model Company for HR, read this white paper or visit the SAP SuccessFactors solutions Web site or SAP News Center. Follow SAP SuccessFactors solutions on Twitter at @SuccessFactors and SAP at @sapnews.

