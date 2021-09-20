Arvest Bank Expands Collaboration with Baker Hill NextGen®

CARMEL, Ind., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill , the leading financial technology provider in delivering solutions for loan origination, risk management, and analytics, today announces a renewed collaboration with Arvest Bank. The bank has upgraded to Baker Hill NextGen®, Baker Hill's unified solution that streamlines loan origination and portfolio risk monitoring

Arvest Bank is chartered in Fayetteville, Ark., with branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri. By modernizing from Baker Hill's legacy product to Baker Hill NextGen®, Arvest Bank will be able to leverage efficiencies and drive incremental proficiencies to the lending process while gaining access to all functions within a singular platform. Arvest plans to use this opportunity to increase focus on its small business lending, as well as portfolio monitoring.

"Arvest Bank is excited to continue our collaboration with Baker Hill," said Leslie Johnson of Arvest Bank. "We were impressed by the scope of the Baker Hill NextGen® platform and are looking forward to upgrading our processes to match the capabilities of the solution."

Arvest Bank's decision to transition to Baker Hill NextGen® solution was driven by a desire to serve customers more efficiently while offering the industry's best resources for portfolio monitoring. Baker Hill's ability to provide a full advisory services team to provide expert guidance and training on the system as well as a single unified solution made Baker Hill the standout choice when it came to Arvest's decision to upgrade its loan origination and portfolio monitoring systems.

"We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Arvest Bank," said John M. Deignan, president and chief executive officer of Baker Hill. "It's always satisfying to bring our best-in-class solution to the clients that have trusted us for years, and we're looking forward to Arvest making the transition to Baker Hill NextGen®."

With over 35 years of industry expertise, Baker Hill is providing state of the art lending and risk management solutions with unparalleled advisory support to both new and existing clients experiencing an increase in demand volume.

For more information on Baker Hill NextGen® visit www.bakerhill.com.

About Baker Hill

Baker Hill is the expert solution for loan origination, portfolio risk and relationship management, and analytics for financial institutions in the United States. The company delivers a single unified platform with modern solutions to streamline loan origination and portfolio risk management for commercial, small business and consumer lending. The Baker Hill NextGen® platform also delivers sophisticated analytics and marketing solutions that support sound business decisions to mitigate risk, generate growth and maximize profitability.

Media Contact:

Haley Williams

[email protected]

317.814.1254

About Arvest

Arvest Bank operates more than 230 bank branches in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas through a group of 14 locally managed banks, each with its own board and management team. These banks serve customers in more than 130 communities, with extended weekday banking hours at many locations. Arvest provides a wide range of banking services including loans, deposits, treasury management, credit cards, mortgage loans and mortgage servicing. Arvest also is one of a select few banks in the nation to have its mobile app – Arvest Go – certified by J.D. Power for providing an outstanding mobile banking experience. Arvest is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC.

About Arvest Wealth Management

Arvest Wealth Management offers wealth management, trust services and insurance products. Investments and Insurance Products: Not a Deposit, Not Guaranteed by the Bank or its Affiliates, Not FDIC Insured, Not Insured by Any Federal Government Agency, May Go Down in Value. Trust services provided by Arvest Bank.

