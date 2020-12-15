As 2020 Draws to a Close, Ivy Rehab Continues Growth with a New Partner and New Clinic Openings

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ivy Rehab Network ("Ivy") will end 2020 in a strong position, with a new physical and occupational therapy clinic opening in recent weeks, as well as a new partner that has joined the network. In the midst of unprecedented times, Ivy has continued to grow its footprint, and expand its services to a number of new communities.

Ivy Rehab is proud to announce its newest partner: Full Circle Physical Therapy ("Full Circle"). Full Circle, located in Garden City, New York, is exclusively devoted to the care and treatment of patients with breast cancer.

"Partnering with the Ivy Rehab Network is an exciting next step for our practice," said Diana Tjaden, founder of Full Circle Physical Therapy. "Together with Ivy, we will be in an even stronger spot to provide top-tier, specialized care for our patients at the period in their life when they need us most."

Since its founding in 2009, Full Circle has been committed to providing comprehensive, individualized physical therapy programs designed to alleviate the pain and discomfort of breast cancer for women at all phases of recovery. The team at Full Circle aims to educate their patients and give them the tools they need to return to their prior level of function and reach new fitness goals.

"The specialized line of services that Full Circle offers to their community is so impactful and life-changing for those that they serve," said Troy Bage, Ivy's COO. "We are honored to welcome them to the Ivy Rehab Network. We look forward to the collaboration between Diana and our team of cancer rehabilitation specialists to create a best in class service across our network."

In addition to growing via partnerships, Ivy Rehab has also widened its footprint by way of new clinic openings. Okemos, MI is home to the newest Ivy Rehab facility in the Midwest. Before the end of December, Ivy will also be opening a number of additional clinics. In the Northeast, new facilities will be in Albertson, NY, and Matawan, NJ, and in the Southeast, Ivy Rehab and Ivy Rehab for Kids will open with neighboring facilities in the Grassfield area of Chesapeake, VA.

"This year was not without its hurdles," said Jeremy VanDevender, Ivy's Chief Development Officer. "As a company, we have been forced to learn, adapt and evolve under the most difficult of circumstances. We believe that we are a stronger enterprise through these learnings and are ready to continue in our commitment to leadership in our industry and to growing and investing in our teammates, our infrastructure and the communities that we are so honored to serve across the country."

