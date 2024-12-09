As a New Day Arrives, the Syrian American Medical Society Begins to Serve a Unified Syria

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Government of Syria suddenly collapses after a 50-year reign of the Assad family, the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) organization, staff and its hundreds of members, reiterates their unwavering commitment to the provision of dignified, high-quality healthcare for all people of Syria. SAMS has supported vulnerable Syrians through the most challenging periods of the war, offering free medical care, education and protection services while working to hold perpetrators of atrocities accountable.

Today, SAMS pledges to work with all Syrians to build a brighter, unified, and more peaceful future through the provision of equitable healthcare, serving the most vulnerable survivors of the 13-year war.

"Our staff and Members were motivated during the darkest hours against all odds," said SAMS' President Dr. Mufaddal Hamadeh. "And we are even more motivated today to seek the common goal of rebuilding our healthcare system together, unified once again."

SAMS, an American nonprofit agency, was the largest provider of healthcare in the former opposition-controlled areas of Syria. It faced numerous airstrikes on its hospitals by the Government of Syria and its allies, losing 62 staff and injuring many more.

SAMS' current relief program is vast and impactful, meeting emergency needs while laying the groundwork to help strengthen the healthcare system. SAMS' activities include:

Establishing medical relief hubs throughout the country for the conflict-affected and most vulnerable.

Providing chronic-care support, including dialysis and oncology support.

Activating seven ambulances for urgent transfers and emergency response.

Procuring IV fluids and trauma supplies to meet a surge of casualties.

Rehabilitating SAMS' pediatric and maternity hospital in northwest Syria struck by an airstrike on December 2 .

struck by an airstrike on . Cleaning debris from the Aleppo University Hospital struck by an airstrike on December 1 .

. Activating mobile medical units to reach the displaced.

Expanding mental health and protection activities for the most vulnerable in former Syrian Government areas.

Facilitating communications and coordination among medical professionals, and preparing to support country-wide health-system strengthening.

Continuing to provide 9,000 medical services each day at 12 hospitals, 22 clinics, and other medical facilities.

