Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) Reaffirms Commitment to Syria's Health Crisis Amid Continued Power Transition

Volunteer Doctors Introduce Health Assessment Report, Outlining Urgent Medical Solutions for Syria

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS), global leader in volunteer medical care and education, is mobilizing to address the pressing healthcare needs of Syrians following the recent power shift that ended Assad-led governance. This monumental change has intensified the nation's humanitarian crisis, leaving over 16.7 million people in need of assistance. SAMS, with over a decade of experience in crisis response, reaffirms its commitment to providing free medical care, education, and advocacy for accountability during this critical transition.

Informed by a comprehensive Health Needs Assessment Report, SAMS has outlined immediate priorities to address severe shortages in medications, critical medical equipment, and healthcare personnel. Hospitals across Aleppo, Hama, Homs, and Damascus remain overcrowded, with deteriorating conditions exacerbated by displacement and damaged infrastructure.

"Healthcare access has always been central to SAMS' mission," said SAMS President Dr. Mufaddal Hamadeh. "As Syrians face the challenges of rebuilding after decades of conflict, our unwavering focus remains on improving health outcomes and supporting the most vulnerable."

SAMS' priorities include:

Emergency Medical Support: Providing urgent care to children, supplying hospitals with life-saving medications, and repairing critical infrastructure.

Mental Health Care: Offering curative and mental health services for recently released prisoners and victims of torture.

Healthcare System Support: Deploying mobile clinics, delivering essential equipment such as ICU beds and ventilators, ensuring access to oncology and chronic disease medications, and training healthcare workers to fill critical gaps.

Despite escalating violence that disrupted a SAMS mission during Thanksgiving, the organization has intensified its efforts to deliver essential services. Volunteers are preparing for an upcoming medical mission over the holiday week to expand SAMS' lifesaving impact amidst Syria's evolving landscape.

Earlier this year, SAMS demonstrated its adaptability by leading successful missions in Gaza, addressing urgent healthcare needs during another humanitarian crisis. This multi-regional presence underscores SAMS' dedication to delivering solutions in volatile environments, ensuring no community is left behind during times of upheaval.

