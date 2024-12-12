Syrian American Medical Society Announces Plans For The Future As Syria Enters New Era

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Government of Syria collapses after a 50-year reign of the Assad family, the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) reiterates its unwavering commitment to providing dignified, high-quality healthcare for all people of Syria. For over a decade, SAMS has supported vulnerable Syrians through the most challenging periods of the conflict, offering free medical care, education, and protection services while advocating for justice and accountability for atrocities committed against healthcare providers and civilians.

Within the first week of recent escalations, SAMS has taken swift and impactful actions, including:

Deploying ambulances to Aleppo, Idlib, and Hama.

Expanding ICU capacity at major hospitals in Idlib to address increased caseloads from casualties and displacement, while supporting evacuated patients from facilities damaged by airstrikes.

Launching emergency support for hospitals in Aleppo City, including dialysis centers and blood banks.

Providing ongoing medical services to an average of 9,000 patients daily at 30+ SAMS-supported medical facilities in northern Syria .

. Sustaining safe spaces in northern Syria for survivors of atrocities, including newly displaced individuals and released detainees.

for survivors of atrocities, including newly displaced individuals and released detainees. Coordinating with local health directorates across eight governorates and conducting rapid health needs assessments in Aleppo City, Hama, Homs, Latakia, and Damascus .

Looking ahead, SAMS' strategic goals include:

Sustaining and expanding emergency support for additional facilities in Aleppo, Hama, Homs, Latakia, and Damascus , including procurement of essential medical commodities and support for critical patient services.

, including procurement of essential medical commodities and support for critical patient services. Activating and expanding telemedicine programs to improve healthcare access in underserved regions.

Rehabilitating damaged hospitals in Idlib to restore full patient care capabilities, including NICU and PICU services.

Extending mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) services, particularly for recently released detainees from government prisons.

Supporting blood donation campaigns in Idlib to meet critical needs in Homs.

"SAMS stands ready to lead the effort to rebuild Syria's healthcare system in this new era," said SAMS' President Dr. Mufaddal Hamadeh. "Our mission is to ensure every Syrian can access equitable, dignified care and to restore hope in a unified Syria through collective efforts. This moment represents an opportunity to promote health as a cornerstone for healing, reconciliation, and progress."

SAMS' commitment to accountability for healthcare attacks also remains unwavering. SAMS will continue documenting and reporting these violations, advocating for global accountability mechanisms, and supporting efforts to uphold international humanitarian law.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Blaine Heck

201-314-9506

[email protected]

To learn more about SAMS' emergency response and to donate to the emergency relief fund, go to: http://bit.ly/SAMS4Syria

About SAMS: The Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) is a global medical relief organization dedicated to providing medical care, medical education, and relief in Syria and neighboring countries. SAMS has delivered millions of medical services, supported thousands of healthcare workers, and played a critical role in addressing healthcare crises in conflict-affected regions.

SOURCE Syrian American Medical Society