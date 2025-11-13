As AI Infrastructure Costs Surge, EnGenius Unveils Intel® Xeon® 6-Powered Modular Data Center Solutions at Supercomputing 2025
Nov 13, 2025, 08:57 ET
The flagship EAS server series leverages Intel® Xeon® 6 and OCP DC-MHS architecture to deliver scalable, cost-efficient solutions for AI, HPC, and hybrid cloud applications.
COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the exponential rise in AI infrastructure costs and vendor lock-in designs, enterprises are increasingly limited in their ability to scale demanding applications. EnGenius Technologies, a global innovator in intelligent networking and enterprise solutions, is excited to unveil its portfolio of modular data center servers and dedicated AI accelerators at Supercomputing 2025 (Booth #6451), taking place November 16–21 at the America's Center Convention Complex in St. Louis, Missouri.
"Supercomputing 2025 marks a milestone for EnGenius as we expand beyond networking into AI and high-performance computing," said Roger Liu, Executive Vice President at EnGenius Technologies. "Our modular data center total solution delivers the openness, efficiency, and scalability that enterprises need to power next-generation workloads."
Modernizing Data Center Solutions for Future Performance & Scalability
SC25 provides the perfect stage to showcase the future of data center innovation, with themes centered around HPC, AI, and next-generation technologies. EnGenius is proud to debut its latest data center portfolio, establishing a unified, modular ecosystem designed to deliver consistent enterprise architecture across diverse environments.
Powered by the latest Intel® Xeon® 6 processors and built on the OCP DC-MHS architecture, these comprehensive data center server solutions are engineered to reduce total cost of ownership, accelerate deployment, and simplify scalability across AI, HPC, and hybrid cloud workloads.
- EAS Server Series: High-performance servers designed to streamline resource-intensive AI applications with scalable storage and modular configurability.
- ESN SmartNICs: Intelligent network interface cards that offload data processing, enabling faster AI pipelines and optimized CPU utilization.
- EDCC: A centralized, Redfish-based platform offering remote monitoring, orchestration, and cross-rack management for simplified data center operations.
Together, these solutions create a comprehensive, vendor-neutral architecture to build optimized, efficient, and future-proof infrastructures for modern AI workloads.
EAS Server Series: Maximizing Performance and Efficiency
The EAS Server Series leverages an open modular architecture that enables organizations to align infrastructure with diverse workloads—from AI inference to high-density virtualization—while maintaining a consistent architecture across deployments.
The EAS2210 and EAS1210 DC-MHS servers are engineered to deliver exceptional performance for resource-intensive AI workloads and high-density cloud services within compact 2U and 1U designs. Powered by dual Intel® Xeon® 6 processors, with support for up to 8 PCIe Gen5 slots and up to 24 NVMe U.2 hot-swappable storage bays, the EAS Series provides a high-performance, future-ready foundation for AI-driven infrastructures and next-generation data centers.
For LLMs, HPC, and AI training workloads, the flagship 4U EAS5210 can be configured with up to eight Intel® Arc™ Pro B60 accelerators for maximum performance. SC25 attendees will experience real-time benchmarking demos, showcasing token latency and throughput performance for demanding AI applications.
ESN SmartNICs: High-Speed Networking & Data Flow
Complementing the EAS Server Series, EnGenius ESN SmartNICs deliver the high-speed networking and intelligent data processing essential for modern AI and cloud infrastructures. The ESN904, powered by an Intel® Xeon® D processor, provides dual 25G connectivity for secure data transmission, network function virtualization (VNF) offload, and improved application performance. The ESN906, built on the Intel® Xeon® 6 SoC, features dual 100G Ethernet ports that enable real-time packet processing, and scalability across large-scale data center deployments.
EDCC: Centralized Management with BMC Controller
The EnGenius Data Center Controller (EDCC) is a BMC-centric, Redfish-based management platform designed to simplify and unify data center operations. It enables out-of-band management, remote diagnostics, and cross-rack orchestration, giving IT administrators full visibility and control across distributed server environments.
Experience EnGenius Data Center Solutions at Supercomputing 2025 (Booth #6451) or visit the event page to learn more about EAS server solutions! https://www.engeniustech.com/super-computing-2025.html
About EnGenius Technologies
EnGenius Technologies Inc. is an industry leader in secure, cloud-driven networking and data center solutions for enterprise and SMB environments. With 25+ years of innovation, EnGenius delivers next-generation Wi-Fi and AI-driven surveillance to high-performance data center platforms with best-in-class reliability, performance, and simplicity that IT professionals and service providers need to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital world.
