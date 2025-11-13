As AI Infrastructure Costs Surge, EnGenius Unveils Intel® Xeon® 6-Powered Modular Data Center Solutions at Supercomputing 2025

The flagship EAS server series leverages Intel® Xeon® 6 and OCP DC-MHS architecture to deliver scalable, cost-efficient solutions for AI, HPC, and hybrid cloud applications.

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the exponential rise in AI infrastructure costs and vendor lock-in designs, enterprises are increasingly limited in their ability to scale demanding applications. EnGenius Technologies, a global innovator in intelligent networking and enterprise solutions, is excited to unveil its portfolio of modular data center servers and dedicated AI accelerators at Supercomputing 2025 (Booth #6451), taking place November 16–21 at the America's Center Convention Complex in St. Louis, Missouri.

"Supercomputing 2025 marks a milestone for EnGenius as we expand beyond networking into AI and high-performance computing," said Roger Liu, Executive Vice President at EnGenius Technologies. "Our modular data center total solution delivers the openness, efficiency, and scalability that enterprises need to power next-generation workloads."

Modernizing Data Center Solutions for Future Performance & Scalability

SC25 provides the perfect stage to showcase the future of data center innovation, with themes centered around HPC, AI, and next-generation technologies. EnGenius is proud to debut its latest data center portfolio, establishing a unified, modular ecosystem designed to deliver consistent enterprise architecture across diverse environments.

Powered by the latest Intel® Xeon® 6 processors and built on the OCP DC-MHS architecture, these comprehensive data center server solutions are engineered to reduce total cost of ownership, accelerate deployment, and simplify scalability across AI, HPC, and hybrid cloud workloads.

High-performance servers designed to streamline resource-intensive AI applications with scalable storage and modular configurability. ESN SmartNICs: Intelligent network interface cards that offload data processing, enabling faster AI pipelines and optimized CPU utilization.

Intelligent network interface cards that offload data processing, enabling faster AI pipelines and optimized CPU utilization. EDCC: A centralized, Redfish-based platform offering remote monitoring, orchestration, and cross-rack management for simplified data center operations.

Together, these solutions create a comprehensive, vendor-neutral architecture to build optimized, efficient, and future-proof infrastructures for modern AI workloads.

EAS Server Series: Maximizing Performance and Efficiency

The EAS Server Series leverages an open modular architecture that enables organizations to align infrastructure with diverse workloads—from AI inference to high-density virtualization—while maintaining a consistent architecture across deployments.

The EAS2210 and EAS1210 DC-MHS servers are engineered to deliver exceptional performance for resource-intensive AI workloads and high-density cloud services within compact 2U and 1U designs. Powered by dual Intel® Xeon® 6 processors, with support for up to 8 PCIe Gen5 slots and up to 24 NVMe U.2 hot-swappable storage bays, the EAS Series provides a high-performance, future-ready foundation for AI-driven infrastructures and next-generation data centers.

For LLMs, HPC, and AI training workloads, the flagship 4U EAS5210 can be configured with up to eight Intel® Arc™ Pro B60 accelerators for maximum performance. SC25 attendees will experience real-time benchmarking demos, showcasing token latency and throughput performance for demanding AI applications.

ESN SmartNICs: High-Speed Networking & Data Flow

Complementing the EAS Server Series, EnGenius ESN SmartNICs deliver the high-speed networking and intelligent data processing essential for modern AI and cloud infrastructures. The ESN904, powered by an Intel® Xeon® D processor, provides dual 25G connectivity for secure data transmission, network function virtualization (VNF) offload, and improved application performance. The ESN906, built on the Intel® Xeon® 6 SoC, features dual 100G Ethernet ports that enable real-time packet processing, and scalability across large-scale data center deployments.

EDCC: Centralized Management with BMC Controller

The EnGenius Data Center Controller (EDCC) is a BMC-centric, Redfish-based management platform designed to simplify and unify data center operations. It enables out-of-band management, remote diagnostics, and cross-rack orchestration, giving IT administrators full visibility and control across distributed server environments.

Experience EnGenius Data Center Solutions at Supercomputing 2025 (Booth #6451) or visit the event page to learn more about EAS server solutions! https://www.engeniustech.com/super-computing-2025.html

About EnGenius Technologies

EnGenius Technologies Inc. is an industry leader in secure, cloud-driven networking and data center solutions for enterprise and SMB environments. With 25+ years of innovation, EnGenius delivers next-generation Wi-Fi and AI-driven surveillance to high-performance data center platforms with best-in-class reliability, performance, and simplicity that IT professionals and service providers need to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital world.

