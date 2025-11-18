EnGenius Debuts ECC500 AI Camera at ISC East with Live Demonstrations of Advanced AI Surveillance Features

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies, a global leader in AI-ready networking and smart surveillance solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of the ECC500, the latest breakthrough in its expanding EnGenius AI Surveillance lineup. The company will showcase the ECC500 with live, hands-on demonstrations throughout ISC East 2025, taking place November 18–20 at the Javits Center, 429 11th Ave, New York, NY 10001.

ECC500 AI Camera

The new ECC500 AI camera brings cutting-edge intelligence to the edge, delivering advanced object detection, real-time classification, smarter alerts, and enhanced situational awareness for today's most demanding environments—including hospitality, MDU, commercial buildings, retail, and education. By processing AI events directly on-device, the ECC500 dramatically reduces false positives and speeds up response times, giving organizations faster insights with greater accuracy.

At the EnGenius booth number 206, attendees will experience live AI demonstrations, including event detection, smart search, object tracking, and seamless integration with the EnGenius Cloud surveillance interface. These demos highlight how the ECC500 simplifies operations, accelerates investigations, and strengthens overall security strategies—without the complexity or high costs associated with traditional enterprise systems.

"Our vision is to deliver enterprise-level intelligence without the enterprise-level complexity," said Roger Lui, CEO at EnGenius Technologies. "The ECC500 pushes AI to the edge, providing faster detection, richer insights, and a more intuitive security experience for organizations of all sizes."

EnGenius invites all ISC East attendees to visit Booth #206 at the Javits Center to explore the ECC500, see live AI demos, and learn how the EnGenius AI Surveillance solution delivers smarter, more scalable protection.

For more information, visit https://www.engeniustech.com/ai-cloud-edge-camera-surveillance.html

Media Contact:

Emil Bachev

Bacheff Communications

Phone: 1 (949)-677-3645

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE EnGenius Technologies, Inc.