Crossroads Church Transforms Campus Safety and Visibility with EnGenius AI-Powered Surveillance and Cloud-Managed Network Upgrade

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies Inc., a global leader in advanced connectivity and cloud-managed networking solutions, today announced that Crossroads Church in Rowlett, Texas has completed a comprehensive security and network modernization project using EnGenius AI cameras, multigigabit switches, and Wi-Fi 7 access points. The upgrade delivers complete visibility across the church's 30,000-square-foot facility and 15-acre campus, providing staff, volunteers, and families with unprecedented peace of mind.

Rapid Growth Drives Need for Enhanced Safety

Crossroads Church

Serving more than 1,200 members and hosting daily activities including worship services, youth programs, daycare, and community outreach, Crossroads Church faced increasing challenges with its aging surveillance system. The church's legacy NVR-based surveillance system left numerous blind spots and lacked the clarity, storage, and analytics needed to support a large, active campus.

"With ministry happening every day and families trusting us with their children, we needed to be sure we could clearly monitor every part of our campus," said the church's Executive Pastor. "Our previous system simply couldn't keep up."

A Unified EnGenius Solution

Crossroads Church partnered with Smart Technology Solutions to implement a full-scale modernization built on EnGenius cloud-managed technology. The deployment includes:

57 EnGenius ECC100 AI surveillance cameras for complete indoor, outdoor, and parking-lot coverage

for complete indoor, outdoor, and parking-lot coverage Multi-gig EnGenius ECS2552FP and ECS2528FP switches supporting high-capacity video, livestreaming, and campus-wide traffic

supporting high-capacity video, livestreaming, and campus-wide traffic 12 EnGenius ECW536 Wi-Fi 7 access points providing fast and reliable wireless connectivity for staff, classrooms, and production teams

providing fast and reliable wireless connectivity for staff, classrooms, and production teams A single-pane-of-glass cloud dashboard delivering centralized management, real-time monitoring, and instant event review

"For the first time, we have total visibility," said the Lead Pastor. "If something happens anywhere on our property, we can see it, isolate it, and respond immediately. That level of clarity is invaluable."

AI Features Unlock the Future of Campus Security

The church has begun using contextual AI analytics, including event detection, vehicle tracking, and customizable alerts. Over time, leadership plans to expand their use of EnGenius AI capabilities to detect human activity, interpret complex scenarios, analyze movement trends, and enhance after-hours oversight — further improving campus safety.

Meet the AI That Turns Video into Insight.

Ever spent hours scrubbing through video just to find one five-second moment? With EnGenius Cloud AI, those days are over. It eliminates the biggest headaches of traditional surveillance—false alerts, slow investigations, and endless manual review—by delivering real-time intelligence and natural language search. Instead of generic motion notifications, the system interprets what it sees, recognizing behaviors with context so the team receives fewer false alarms and earlier warnings when something seems off.

And when it's time to find footage, there's no need to dig through timelines—simply enter a description like "person in a red hoodie with a black backpack," and the system instantly retrieves the precise clips from any camera or location. This smarter, context-aware approach helps staff work faster, respond with confidence, and stay focused on what matters most. More than a camera system, it's a smart security assistant that makes investigations faster, simpler, and far more effective.

Key Camera Features

5MP HDR Clarity: Sony Starvis sensor ensures clear day-and-night visuals.

Sony Starvis sensor ensures clear day-and-night visuals. Ultra-Wide Coverage: 132° view and 20m IR distance for versatile environments.

132° view and 20m IR distance for versatile environments. 8GB eMMC Flash Storage + 4GB DDR4 Memory: Delivers reliable onboard flash storage and efficient multitasking for smooth, stable performance.

Delivers reliable onboard flash storage and efficient multitasking for smooth, stable performance. Built-in Storage, No NVR Needed: ECC100 includes 256GB of reliable onboard storage, supporting continuous and event recording 24/7 for immediate footage access.

ECC100 includes 256GB of reliable onboard storage, supporting continuous and event recording 24/7 for immediate footage access. Durable Build: IP67 weatherproof and IK10 vandal-resistant design.

IP67 weatherproof and IK10 vandal-resistant design. Cloud Access & Mobile Monitoring: Manage cameras anytime, anywhere.

The Next Era of Intelligent Surveillance

With the launch of its AI Cloud Surveillance Solution and ECC100 AI Camera, EnGenius once again sets a new benchmark for intelligent security—empowering businesses to stay one step ahead with smarter, faster, and more reliable protection.

"What truly sets our system apart is its ability to analyze contextual sequences rather than just single-frame images, enabling preventive alerts before incidents occur" said Roger Liu, Executive Vice President at EnGenius Technologies. "Whether it's spotting loitering before theft, flagging escalating conflicts, or identifying fatigued workers on a factory floor, our system helps businesses act before incidents escalate."

Availability

The ECC100 is available from EnGenius authorized resellers and distribution partners. For additional product specifications and purchasing information, visit: https://www.engeniustech.com/casestudies/crossroads-church-gains-peace-of-mind-and-complete-visibility-with-engenius-ai-surveillance-camera-setup/

About EnGenius Technologies

EnGenius Technologies Inc. is an industry leader in secure, cloud-driven networking solutions for enterprise and SMB environments. With over 25 years of innovation, EnGenius enables organizations to build smart, scalable, and easily managed networks with best-in-class total cost of ownership (TCO).

