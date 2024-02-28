As AI job roles come into sharper focus, CompTIA expands its product roadmap to help individuals and employers meet expanding skills needs

CompTIA

28 Feb, 2024

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the world's leading information technology (IT) certification and training body, said today it is accelerating creation of new products and programs for the growing artificial intelligence (AI) jobs market.

U.S. employer hiring activity for AI skills and jobs roles reached nearly 200,000 job postings over the past 12 months, according to CompTIA analysis.1 In recent months employment opportunities for AI-specific roles or jobs requiring AI skills surpassed a notable threshold, accounting for 10% or more of all tech job postings in the U.S.

"Some new job roles are emerging with AI, but millions of existing professionals will need to upskill and acquire new AI competencies to be able to meet the needs of the job market," said Thomas Reilly, CompTIA's chief product officer. "We intend to create a range of certifications and training offerings spanning the complete career arc, from foundational knowledge for pre-career and early career learners to advanced skills for professionals with years of workforce experience."

CompTIA sees the growing demand for AI skills substantially impacting four existing job clusters: software development, cybersecurity, systems operations (SysOps) and data analytics. The emergence of AI will also create two entirely new job roles for prompt engineering and AI systems architects. These job clusters align with priorities identified by business and technology professionals in a February CompTIA survey. Using AI to improve data analytics; understanding potential cybersecurity vulnerabilities of AI systems; and integrating and automating business systems to leverage AI are among their top priorities.

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is the world's leading information technology (IT) certification and training body. CompTIA is a mission-driven organization committed to unlocking the potential of every student, career changer or professional seeking to begin or advance in a technology career. Millions of current and aspiring technology workers around the world rely on CompTIA for the training, education and professional certifications that give them the confidence and skills to work in tech. https://www.comptia.org/

